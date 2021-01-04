News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk Broads home for sale for first time in over a century

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:05 PM January 4, 2021   
White country house with wisteria growing up the side of it and a sweeping gravel driveway

Forest House in Firs Lane, Sutton, is on the market at a guide price of £590,000 - Credit: Savills

A charming village home in Norfolk that has been owned by the same family for over a century has come up for sale at a guide price of £590,000.

The property, which is known as Forest House and for sale with Savills, sits in approximately one acre of mature gardens on the edge of Sutton, a picturesque village to the north of the Norfolk Broads.

Secluded white country house surrounded by trees, lawns and hedges

The property sits in around one acre of mature grounds and is surrounded by large areas of lawn and boundaries marked by hedges. - Credit: Savills

The village is home to Sutton Broad, which is owned by the RSPB, and just over a mile away from Hickling Broad, which is the largest of the broads in the Broads National Park and a year-round haven for wildlife.

The home is described by Savills' agent Ben Rivett as being "a house with the space and position to make the most of, with a sympathetic refurbishment" - although it also offers scope for some modernisation and further updating.

Traditional dining room with eight seat dining table and brick fireplace

Accommodation at Forest House in Sutton also includes a good-sized dining room - Credit: Savills

As you approach the front of the property, there's no mistaking its lovely presence and traditional design, which is partly clad in wisteria and features a modest portico.

Traditional style white sitting room with exposed beams and classic furniture

The light and airy sitting room is a particular highlight of the property, which includes a number of period details and good-sized living space. - Credit: Savills

Internally, the property offers light and airy accommodation. Particular highlights include the living room, which features a gorgeous open fireplace, and the large kitchen/breakfast room, which includes a woodburner and patio doors that lead out on to a south-facing terrace.

Country style kitchen with large table in the centre

The large kitchen/breakfast room includes patio doors leading to an outdoor terrace - Credit: Savills

Further accommodation includes a sitting room, dining room and a useful study, as well as four upstairs double bedrooms, all of which enjoy lovely views over the gardens and scenery beyond. The master also has its own en suite bath and shower room.

Traditional style bedroom featuring wallpapered walls with a large sash window and double bed

One of the property's four double bedrooms - Credit: Savills

The property also provides ample off-road parking thanks to its substantial in and out driveway, as well as a good range of useful outbuildings, including a garage, garden store and wood shed, which offer potential for a wide range of uses.

Large hallway with wardrobe opening into a large light-filled kitchen with breakfast space

Large open hallway leading into the spacious kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Savills

 The gardens, which sweep around from the east to the west of the property, include a number of specimen trees, such as willow and beech, as well as established hedging which forms a boundary and provides a great deal of privacy.

Back garden featuring wide expanse of lawn and a flower bed

Forest House sits in approximately one acre of mature grounds - Credit: Savills

The grounds are mainly laid to lawn but also include a kitchen garden and a summer house.

For more information about this property, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Firs Lane, Sutton
Guide price: £590,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

