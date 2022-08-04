News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pub converted into a £700k home is for sale on the Sandringham Estate

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:47 PM August 4, 2022
Four-bed period home in former New Inn pub in Flitcham, on the Sandringham Estate, which is for sale for £700k

This four-bed period home in Flitcham used to be the New Inn - Credit: Brown&Co

A four-bedroom period home converted out of a former pub has come up for sale in Flitcham, part of the Royal Sandringham Estate, for £700,000. 

The property, which is privately owned, used to be a pub called the New Inn. The original part of it dates back to around 1820 and was once part of the estate owned by brewer Elijah Eyres.

Fitted kitchen/breakfast room in a 4-bed period home for sale off Abbey Road, Flitcham, for £700k

The kitchen/breakfast room is well-fitted and spacious - Credit: Brown&Co

It went up for sale at auction in 1878 and closed as a pub over a century later. After that, it was converted into a family home.  

The current owner has added a garage and a workshop outside, where there is an extensive patio and a hidden, Mediterranean-style courtyard.  

Mediterranean-style courtyard at the rear of the former New Inn in Flitcham, near King's Lynn, which is now for sale

The courtyard at the rear - Credit: Brown&Co

The inside is beautifully finished and comprises a reception hallway with a pitched ceiling and exposed roof trusses, as well as a second hallway and a sitting room with a wood-burning stove. 

The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with handmade units as well as a two-door AGA and a good-sized dining space. Below the kitchen there is also a cellar which has previously been used as a playroom for the family but offers a number of uses, including great potential as a media or cinema room. 

Bright and airy breakfast area at the former New Inn pub conversion for sale off Abbey Road, Flitcham

The breakfast area - Credit: Brown&Co

The ground floor also includes a study, dining room, utility space and boot room. 

Upstairs there are four bedrooms – including a particularly large master with an en suite and fitted storage - and a family bathroom. There are also lovely views over the estate. 

For more information, contact Lee Shuardson at Brown&Co. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Abbey Road, Flitcham 
Guide price: £700,000 
Brown&Co, 01553 778059 
www.brown-co.com 

