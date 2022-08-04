Pub converted into a £700k home is for sale on the Sandringham Estate
- Credit: Brown&Co
A four-bedroom period home converted out of a former pub has come up for sale in Flitcham, part of the Royal Sandringham Estate, for £700,000.
The property, which is privately owned, used to be a pub called the New Inn. The original part of it dates back to around 1820 and was once part of the estate owned by brewer Elijah Eyres.
It went up for sale at auction in 1878 and closed as a pub over a century later. After that, it was converted into a family home.
The current owner has added a garage and a workshop outside, where there is an extensive patio and a hidden, Mediterranean-style courtyard.
The inside is beautifully finished and comprises a reception hallway with a pitched ceiling and exposed roof trusses, as well as a second hallway and a sitting room with a wood-burning stove.
The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with handmade units as well as a two-door AGA and a good-sized dining space. Below the kitchen there is also a cellar which has previously been used as a playroom for the family but offers a number of uses, including great potential as a media or cinema room.
The ground floor also includes a study, dining room, utility space and boot room.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms – including a particularly large master with an en suite and fitted storage - and a family bathroom. There are also lovely views over the estate.
For more information, contact Lee Shuardson at Brown&Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Abbey Road, Flitcham
Guide price: £700,000
Brown&Co, 01553 778059
www.brown-co.com
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.