Bag a bargain: Pretty coastal cottage for sale for £250,000 after makeover
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A quaint coastal cottage recently re-fitted with a new kitchen and shower room has come up for sale in the Norfolk village of Bacton for offers over £250,000.
The four-bedroom terrace is on the market with Minors & Brady and is constructed of traditional Norfolk flint, with beautiful climbing clematis at the front and a pretty cottage-style garden.
It's located only a few minutes' walk from Bacton beach and would be well-suited to being either a permanent main residence or a second home or holiday let - especially if you're trying to redress your work-life balance and enjoy more time by the coast.
Accommodation includes an entrance hall, lounge, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor, which are all beautifully finished and feature exposed beams as well as practical double-glazing to the windows.
The kitchen, which has recently been refitted, includes high-gloss wall and base units with wooden worktops, as well as a breakfast bar, a sink and drainer with mixer taps and an instant hot tap and two Neff slide-and-hide ovens. There are also spaces for a fridge freezer and dishwasher.
You may also want to watch:
From the kitchen there is access to the huge 17ft conservatory, which overlooks the garden, and there is also a modern shower room with a walk-in corner cubicle.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom with a three piece suite.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
- 2 'Complete shock' - Neighbours stunned after cannabis farm uncovered
- 3 Three adorable abandoned day-old kittens adopted by stray
- 4 Housing firms slammed for removing trees and hedgerows 'in error'
- 5 Iconic seafront property sold as £50,000 donated to lifeboats
- 6 Antiques Road Trip films at Norfolk collectables shop
- 7 Police hunt for missing Beccles man
- 8 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results
- 9 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
- 10 'Shocking destruction' - fury over removal of trees at walking spot
To the rear of the cottage there is a good-sized garden, which is mainly laid to lawn with a useful patio space.
There is also a garage and a driveway.
Contact Minors & Brady for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Walcott Road, Bacton
Offers in excess of £250,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk