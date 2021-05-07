News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bag a bargain: Pretty coastal cottage for sale for £250,000 after makeover

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:45 PM May 7, 2021   
Brick and flint cottage set back from the road behind a brick and flint wall with a gate

The four-bedroom cottage is located within just a few minutes' walk of the beach - Credit: Minors & Brady

A quaint coastal cottage recently re-fitted with a new kitchen and shower room has come up for sale in the Norfolk village of Bacton for offers over £250,000.

The four-bedroom terrace is on the market with Minors & Brady and is constructed of traditional Norfolk flint, with beautiful climbing clematis at the front and a pretty cottage-style garden.

It's located only a few minutes' walk from Bacton beach and would be well-suited to being either a permanent main residence or a second home or holiday let - especially if you're trying to redress your work-life balance and enjoy more time by the coast.

Modern kitchen with breakfast bar double doors opening into light conservatory

The newly renovated kitchen leads into a large 17ft conservatory - Credit: Minors & Brady

High gloss kitchen units with wooden worktops, spotlight lighting, mosaic tile effect wallpaper

This four-bedroom cottage in Bacton has been beautifully renovated with a new kitchen and shower room installed on the ground floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

Bright teal painted hearth with bressummer beam over with woodburner

There are two reception rooms on the ground floor, both featuring exposed beams - Credit: Minors & Brady

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, lounge, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor, which are all beautifully finished and feature exposed beams as well as practical double-glazing to the windows.

The kitchen, which has recently been refitted, includes high-gloss wall and base units with wooden worktops, as well as a breakfast bar, a sink and drainer with mixer taps and an instant hot tap and two Neff slide-and-hide ovens. There are also spaces for a fridge freezer and dishwasher.

From the kitchen there is access to the huge 17ft conservatory, which overlooks the garden, and there is also a modern shower room with a walk-in corner cubicle.

Modern shower room with marble effect tiles, corner shower cubicle, toilet and narrow sink basin

The ground-floor shower room has also been re-fitted and features a large walk-in corner shower cubicle - Credit: Minors & Brady

Exterior brick and flint cottage climbing clematis pale green door two blue chairs in the sun

The cottage is approached by a path through a lovely cottage-style garden and has climbing clematis to the front - Credit: Minors & Brady

Brick and flint cottage front with pale green door and front garden full of blooming plants

Honeysuckle Cottage, Bacton, which has climbing clematis to the front and a lovely cottage-style garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom with a three piece suite.

To the rear of the cottage there is a good-sized garden, which is mainly laid to lawn with a useful patio space. 

There is also a garage and a driveway.

Contact Minors & Brady for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Walcott Road, Bacton
Offers in excess of £250,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

