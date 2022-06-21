News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Blacksmith's forge for sale with permission to create new four-bed home

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:23 AM June 21, 2022
Brick and flint forge off Church Street, North Creake, which is for sale with planning permission to convert

A former blacksmith's forge in North Creake with permission to convert into a four-bed home has come up for sale - Credit: Bedfords

A unique opportunity to transform a brick and flint barn in a north Norfolk village has come up for sale - complete with planning permission for a luxury new home.

The former blacksmith's forge at Church Street, North Creake, is for sale with Bedfords at a guide price of £495,000.

Planning permission includes plans to transform the semi-detached property, which sits in a plot of just over a third of an acre, into a 3,400 sq ft home.

Inside a rural barn off Church Street in North Creake, Norfolk, which has planning permission to convert

Inside the barn which has planning permission to become a four-bed home - Credit: Bedfords

Once complete, the new property will comprise an entrance hall, large open-plan kitchen and family room, featuring bi-fold doors opening into the west-facing garden, and separate dining and sitting rooms.

A wooden door to a brick and flint barn in North Creake with permission to convert

A door to the barn - Credit: Bedfords

It will also include a boot room, utility room and cloakroom as well as four bedrooms - including one on the ground floor.

Each bedroom will have an en suite and the master bedroom will also have its own dressing area.

Overgrown grounds around a brick and flint barn off Church Street, North Creake, which is for sale with permission to convert

The barn sits in grounds of around a third of an acre, with a stream running through it - Credit: Bedfords

Outside, the grounds feature the River Burn, a stream, and will include a dining terrace and plenty of off-road parking.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road closed after lorry full of live turkeys overturns near A144
  2. 2 The Chase star enjoys drink at city pub
  3. 3 EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub
  1. 4 Riverside restaurant closes its doors for final time
  2. 5 Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas
  3. 6 Former coastal restaurant withdrawn from auction
  4. 7 New landlady of village pub to make 'really exciting' changes
  5. 8 Dozens of staff unable to drive new ambulances
  6. 9 Fisherman could close business after society rejects membership bids
  7. 10 Village outcry sees holiday lets plan withdrawn

For more information, contact Bedfords.

PROPERTY FACTS
Church Street, North Creake
Guide price: £495,000
Bedfords, 01328 730500
www.bedfords.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

North Norfolk News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Customers dining al fresco at No. Twenty9 in Burnham Market. 

Food and Drink

'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Library photo of caravans lined up at the Seashore Holiday Park at North Denes, Great Yarmouth. Pict

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

Councillor warns of holiday park 'shanty-towns'

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The Glade Sculpture Garden has opened at Pensthorpe Natural Park. 

Days Out Guide

Have you visited Norfolk's magical new fairy garden?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The "lamb" and harissa flatbread and chick'n burger on the summer menu at Erpingham House in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Norwich restaurant loved by celebs overhauls menu for summer

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon