Blacksmith's forge for sale with permission to create new four-bed home

A unique opportunity to transform a brick and flint barn in a north Norfolk village has come up for sale - complete with planning permission for a luxury new home.

The former blacksmith's forge at Church Street, North Creake, is for sale with Bedfords at a guide price of £495,000.

Planning permission includes plans to transform the semi-detached property, which sits in a plot of just over a third of an acre, into a 3,400 sq ft home.

Once complete, the new property will comprise an entrance hall, large open-plan kitchen and family room, featuring bi-fold doors opening into the west-facing garden, and separate dining and sitting rooms.

It will also include a boot room, utility room and cloakroom as well as four bedrooms - including one on the ground floor.

Each bedroom will have an en suite and the master bedroom will also have its own dressing area.

Outside, the grounds feature the River Burn, a stream, and will include a dining terrace and plenty of off-road parking.

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Street, North Creake

Guide price: £495,000

Bedfords, 01328 730500

www.bedfords.co.uk

