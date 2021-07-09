News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flagship home at new coastal development for sale for £1.25m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:00 AM July 9, 2021   
CGI image showing exterior of a two-storey brick and flint house with integrated garage and block paved driveway

A CGI of Plot 4, Kimberley, which will be launched to the market at a guide price of £1.25m - Credit: Sowerbys

The first property at an exclusive development of seven new-build homes in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the north Norfolk coast is to be put on the market at a guide price of £1.25m.

Plot 4 at Kimberley in Blakeney is being marketed by Sowerbys and is part of the latest development from award-winning housebuilder Fleur Homes.

The seven new properties at the site are a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes. Each combine traditional brick and flint exteriors with contemporary interiors, including stylish finishes and high-spec appliances, as well as an enviable location just a short walk from the quayside.

'Blakeney' village sign in the foreground with north Norfolk coastal quay behind it and huge sweeping Norfolk sky

Fleur Homes' new development, Kimberley, is in the charming north Norfolk coastal town of Blakeney - Credit: Archant

Modern neutral living area with sofa, coffee table facing window, stylish grey walls and abstract wall art

The properties at Kimberley combines traditional exteriors with contemporary and stylish living areas, inside. This is a previous property completed by the site's developer, Fleur Homes - Credit: Fleur Homes/Sowerbys

The development is well-located to enjoy all that the charming coastal village has to offer, from its waterways and leisure activities to its scenic walks and panoramic views.

Plot 4 is a detached four-bedroom home and the flagship property at the development. It is the largest property on the site, extending to 2,019 sq. ft, and features an open-plan kitchen/dining room and separate sitting room – both of which enjoy access to the garden.

The ground floor is completed by a snug or home office, utility room and cloakroom.

On the first floor you will find the principal bedroom, which includes double fitted wardrobes and an en suite. The second bedroom also has an en suite and fitted wardrobes, while the remaining two double bedrooms are served by a family bathroom.

Contemporary open-plan living area with huge modern kitchen, round dining table and hanging lamp

The properties at Kimberley combines traditional exteriors with contemporary and stylish living areas, inside. This is a previous property completed by the site's developer, Fleur Homes - Credit: Fleur Homes/Sowerbys

Modern gray kitchen with sleek kitchen island, bar stools, subway tiling and fitted cupboards with integrated oven

The properties at Kimberley combines traditional exteriors with contemporary and stylish interiors. This is a previous property completed by the site's developer, Fleur Homes - Credit: Fleur Homes/Sowerbys

There is a double garage outside, as well as off-road parking for at least three vehicles and south and west-facing gardens.

Elsewhere at the development, prices for a two-bed semi-detached property at Kimberley start at £595,000, and prices for a three-bed detached home start at £875,000.

Contact Sowerbys' Holt office for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Plot 4, Kimberley, Blakeney
Guide price: £1,250,000
Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com

Norfolk
Holt News
North Norfolk News

