Flat in converted historic watermill on sale for £200k

The flat selling for £200k is in Buxton Mill - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

A one-bed flat in a historic mill near Coltishall, with a private garden and river views, is on the market for £200,000.

The flat is in Buxton Mill, a converted watermill in Lamas from the mid-1700s.

The flat is in a converted watermill in Lamas - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

The kitchen looks out to the garden - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

The house opens into the kitchen with lots of natural light and room for a breakfast table.

To the left of the kitchen is the living room with a vaulted ceiling and French doors to the garden.

The living room as vaulted ceilings - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

The living room also has space for a work area - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

To the right of the kitchen is the bedroom with an en suite.

There is a private terrace with room for plants, outdoor furniture and a shed.

The bedroom has built-in wardrobes - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

There is an ensuite with a shower - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

Across the road from the mill is a shared garden for the mill. There is also resident and guest parking.

The property is in Lamas between Aylsham and Hoveton. The Broadland village is just under three miles from Coltishall.

The garden is large with room for outdoor furniture - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

The shared garden for residents - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Lamas

Guide price: £200,000

Stobart & Hurrell, 01603 782782, stobarthurrell.co.uk