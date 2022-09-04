News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flat in converted historic watermill on sale for £200k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:30 AM September 4, 2022
xxx_09_millflat_buxton_sep22

The flat selling for £200k is in Buxton Mill - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

A one-bed flat in a historic mill near Coltishall, with a private garden and river views, is on the market for £200,000.

The flat is in Buxton Mill, a converted watermill in Lamas from the mid-1700s.

xxx_08_millflat_buxton_sep22

The flat is in a converted watermill in Lamas - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

xxx_07_millflat_buxton_sep22

The kitchen looks out to the garden - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

The house opens into the kitchen with lots of natural light and room for a breakfast table.

To the left of the kitchen is the living room with a vaulted ceiling and French doors to the garden.

xxx_06_millflat_buxton_sep22

The living room as vaulted ceilings - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

xxx_05_millflat_buxton_sep22

The living room also has space for a work area - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

To the right of the kitchen is the bedroom with an en suite.

There is a private terrace with room for plants, outdoor furniture and a shed.

xxx_04_millflat_buxton_sep22

The bedroom has built-in wardrobes - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

xxx_03_millflat_buxton_sep22

There is an ensuite with a shower - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

Across the road from the mill is a shared garden for the mill. There is also resident and guest parking.

The property is in Lamas between Aylsham and Hoveton. The Broadland village is just under three miles from Coltishall.

xxx_02_millflat_buxton_sep22

The garden is large with room for outdoor furniture - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

xxx_01_millflat_buxton_sep22

The shared garden for residents - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Lamas

Guide price: £200,000

Stobart & Hurrell, 01603 782782, stobarthurrell.co.uk

