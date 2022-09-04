Flat in converted historic watermill on sale for £200k
- Credit: Stobart & Hurrell
A one-bed flat in a historic mill near Coltishall, with a private garden and river views, is on the market for £200,000.
The flat is in Buxton Mill, a converted watermill in Lamas from the mid-1700s.
The house opens into the kitchen with lots of natural light and room for a breakfast table.
To the left of the kitchen is the living room with a vaulted ceiling and French doors to the garden.
To the right of the kitchen is the bedroom with an en suite.
There is a private terrace with room for plants, outdoor furniture and a shed.
Across the road from the mill is a shared garden for the mill. There is also resident and guest parking.
The property is in Lamas between Aylsham and Hoveton. The Broadland village is just under three miles from Coltishall.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Lamas
Guide price: £200,000
Stobart & Hurrell, 01603 782782, stobarthurrell.co.uk