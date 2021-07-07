Mansion apartment for sale for £100,000 - with unusual loo
- Credit: Auction House
A quirky apartment is for sale by auction in a grand Norfolk manor house - with a rather unusual feature in the bathroom.
A grand communal staircase leads to the two-three bedroom home in Feltwell, near Thetford, arranged over a split level.
And enter the bathroom - and it offers a fashionable tub as well as a loo emblazoned with the words 'Carpe Diem' - meaning 'seize the day.'
The apartment is in an Edwardian manor house off Lodge Road. Feltwell had seven manors at one time.
Bryan Baxter, of Auction House, which is selling the property, said: "This excellently proportioned and stylish apartment offers accommodation split over three levels and includes three double bedrooms, a generous reception room and a fitted kitchen.

"The property is in an impressive building, which has been tastefully converted into multiple units, each with residents parking and attractive fully maintained communal gardens."
The property, guided at £100,000-£120,000, is for sale at livestream auction on July 28.
