Mansion apartment for sale for £100,000 - with unusual loo

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:59 AM July 7, 2021   
Feltwell, Thetford, Norfolk apartment for sale

Live in a mansion with an unusual loo, for sale. - Credit: Auction House

A quirky apartment is for sale by auction in a grand Norfolk manor house - with a rather unusual feature in the bathroom.

Apartment for sale Feltwell, Thetford, Norfolk

The grand communal staircase - Credit: Auction House

A grand communal staircase leads to the two-three bedroom home in Feltwell, near Thetford, arranged over a split level.

Apartment for sale Feltwell, Thetford

The opulent bathroom with the loo with its seat emblazoned with 'Carpe Diem' - Credit: Auction House

And enter the bathroom - and it offers a fashionable tub as well as a loo emblazoned with the words 'Carpe Diem' - meaning 'seize the day.'

The apartment is in an Edwardian manor house off Lodge Road. Feltwell had seven manors at one time.

Apartment for sale Feltwell, Thetford

Inside the apartment for sale - Credit: Auction House

Bryan Baxter, of Auction House, which is selling the property, said: "This excellently proportioned and stylish apartment offers accommodation split over three levels and includes three double bedrooms, a generous reception room and a fitted kitchen.

You may also want to watch:

"The property is in an impressive building, which has been tastefully converted into multiple units, each with residents parking and attractive fully maintained communal gardens."

Apartment for sale Feltwell, Thetford Norfolk

Inside the apartment for sale at auction - Credit: Auction House

The property, guided at £100,000-£120,000, is for sale at livestream auction on July 28.

