Fixer uppers sell at online auction after almost 150 bids

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:30 PM August 18, 2021   
End terrace property with brick-built porch, driveway and overgrown front garden

Dam Brigg, Banham, attracted almost 100 bids

Two semi-detached homes in Norfolk sold for well over their guide prices at an online property auction today – with one attracting almost 100 bids.

The latest Brown & Co interim property auction saw 2, Dam Brigg, Banham, sell for £236,000 after gaining 96 bids.

Another semi, 6, Snetterton North End, sold for £205,000 after getting 47 bids.

Brick-built end terrace with black front door and pathway to side

6, Snetterton North End, sold for £205,000 after getting 47 bids

Both were for sale for a guide price of £140,000-£160,000.

Eight garages in Lynewood Close, Cromer, also sold for £65,000 over the guide of £55,000-£60,000.

Trevor Blythe, auction manager of Brown & Co, which is based in Norwich, said: “The two semi-detached houses, both older style and with three bedrooms, in need of some improvement, offered good value for money. Buyers can add further value to them and these types of properties are always popular.”

Row of five concrete garages with white doors on edge of residential estate opposite hardstanding parking area

Eight garages in Lynewood Close, Cromer, also sold for £65,000 over the guide of £55,000-£60,000

The next Brown & Co online auction is on September 29.

For more information contact Brown & Co on 01603 629871. For auctions, see https://brownandco.eigonlineauctions.com/

