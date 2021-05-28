News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bargain 'fixer-upper' homes go on sale from £65,000

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:55 AM May 28, 2021   
Kensington Place, Norwich

All it needs is love - and renovation. This flat in Kensington Place, Norwich, is an ideal 'fixer-upper' and coming up at auction for sale for a guide price of £70,000. - Credit: Auction House

With bank holidays looming, if you fancy a property project in Norfolk, several bargain buys are coming up at auction.

Whether you are looking to invest or wanting to get onto the property ladder and buy your first home, here are some homes with potential:

Kensington Place, Norwich; for sale for a guide price of £70,000.

Kensington Place, Norwich

Inside the flat for sale in Kensington Place, Norwich. - Credit: Auction House

With a posh name, this two bedroom apartment needs a bit of TLC to make it live up to it. Inside is a kitchen/diner, spacious lounge and bathroom. It's situated above two commercial units and for sale freehold.

Brocks Yard, Great Dunham

Inside the semi-detached cottage in Brocks Yard, Great Dunham - Credit: William H Brown

Brocks Yard, Great Dunham, near King's Lynn; for sale for £130,000.

Great Dunham, Norfolk

The semi-detached cottage for sale in Brocks Yard, Great Dunham. - Credit: William H Brown

This semi-detached cottage in a village requires updating throughout. It has a lounge, dining room, kitchen and a bathroom. The bathroom has an original 1970s coral coloured suite which are coming back in fashion.

Brocks Yard, Great Dunham, Norfolk

The 1970s coral bathroom suite in the semi-detached cottage in Brocks Yard, Great Dunham. - Credit: William H Brown

Upstairs are three bedrooms. Outside is a covered patio, off road parking and a garage.

East Road, Great Yarmouth; for sale for a guide of £65,000.

East Road, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Inside East Road, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Auction House

East Road, Great Yarmouth

The terraced house for sale in East Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Auction House

Coming up at auction is this Victorian mid terraced house in need of modernisation.
It has two reception rooms and a kitchen with two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The current owner has done some improvements to the the property including putting in new carpets.
Outside is a rear garden.

