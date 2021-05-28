Bargain 'fixer-upper' homes go on sale from £65,000
- Credit: Auction House
With bank holidays looming, if you fancy a property project in Norfolk, several bargain buys are coming up at auction.
Whether you are looking to invest or wanting to get onto the property ladder and buy your first home, here are some homes with potential:
Kensington Place, Norwich; for sale for a guide price of £70,000.
With a posh name, this two bedroom apartment needs a bit of TLC to make it live up to it. Inside is a kitchen/diner, spacious lounge and bathroom. It's situated above two commercial units and for sale freehold.
Brocks Yard, Great Dunham, near King's Lynn; for sale for £130,000.
This semi-detached cottage in a village requires updating throughout. It has a lounge, dining room, kitchen and a bathroom. The bathroom has an original 1970s coral coloured suite which are coming back in fashion.
Upstairs are three bedrooms. Outside is a covered patio, off road parking and a garage.
East Road, Great Yarmouth; for sale for a guide of £65,000.
Coming up at auction is this Victorian mid terraced house in need of modernisation.
It has two reception rooms and a kitchen with two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The current owner has done some improvements to the the property including putting in new carpets.
Outside is a rear garden.