See inside this 'glamorous' home with eco features on the market for £1.25m

A five-bed home fitted with solar panels and an electrical vehicle charging point has come up for sale in Wicklewood, near Wymondham, for £1.25m - Credit: Brown&Co

A five-bed home combining energy-saving features with sumptuous interiors has come up for sale in Wicklewood, near Wymondham, for £1.25m.

The property, which is for sale with Brown&Co, is arranged over three floors and comes with solar panels fitted to the outside, which charge a Tesla Powerwall, and a 7KwH electric vehicle charge point located in one of the garage bays.

Inside, the accommodation is arranged over three floors and offers "glamorous" living spaces, according selling agents, Brown&Co, as well as far-reaching countryside views. It includes a sitting room with windows to three sides and French doors leading out to the terrace, as well as an open-plan kitchen, dining and family room.

The living room - Credit: Brown&Co

The living room is light and airy and has windows to three sides and patio doors leading out on to the terrace - Credit: Brown&Co

The kitchen itself is fitted with a large granite-topped island in the centre, as well as mod-cons like a waste disposal unit and a boiling water tap.

Off this there is a family area with bi-fold doors to the terrace, and a utility room, cloakroom and study, which are all fitted with underfloor heating.

The open-plan living space features a kitchen and areas for relaxing and dining - Credit: Brown&Co

The bedroom accommodation is located on the first and second floors and are accessed off two impressive landings. The first floor leads on to the principal bedroom suite, complete with its own dressing room and en suite, and two further en suite bedrooms.

Inside the study - Credit: Brown&Co

Fourth and fifth bedrooms are located on the floor above and both have en suite shower rooms and additional storage in the eaves. The second-floor landing is sizeable and could be used as another study area or perhaps as a gym.



Outside, there is a detached double garage, fitted with power, light and electric doors, and which also has the added benefit of a studio above. This can be accessed from the rear and would make an ideal home office, complete with a cloakroom and a shower.

The garden includes raised beds and a greenhouse - Credit: Brown&Co

The gardens are beautifully landscaped with beds and borders and a winding path which leads to a summerhouse/hut - Credit: Brown&Co

The gardens are particularly attractive and include a kitchen garden to the west, featuring raised beds and a greenhouse, and beds, borders and a path which leads to a hut/summerhouse at the rear.

For more information, contact Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Wicklewood Rise, Wicklewood

Guide price: £1,250,000

Brown & Co, 07810 515064

www.brown-co.com