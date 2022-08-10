Five-bedroom country house with 'secret garden' on sale for £1.25m

The five-bed home built in the Georgian era is on the market for £1.25m - Credit: Brown & Co

A five-bedroom country house in south Norfolk with plenty of period features is on the market for £1.25m.

Ellingham House in Old Yarmouth Road, Ellingham, was built in the Georgian era with Regency and Victorian additions.

There are a number of period features including panelled doors, sash windows and original fireplaces.

The courtyard is enclosed by a brick wall and there are lawns beyond - Credit: Brown & Co

The front hall has access to a store room and a family room - Credit: Brown & Co

The house opens into the large reception hall which has access to two store rooms and a family room - one of which could also be used as a bedroom.

There is also the spacious sitting room, with a fireplace and French doors to the garden, and the dining room, which has a bay window and a feature fireplace.

The dining room has a feature fireplace and a sash window - Credit: Brown & Co

The sitting room has French doors to the courtyard garden - Credit: Brown & Co

And to the back of the house is the Shaker-style kitchen with an island, which leads to the utility room, two toilets and a store room.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, a toilet and two bathrooms, one with a shower and a bathroom and the other with a shower.

The Shaker-style kitchen has a central island - Credit: Brown & Co

One of the bedrooms upstairs has an original fireplace - Credit: Brown & Co

The bedrooms are of varying sizes and the master bedroom is connected to one of the other bedrooms.

This room is currently being used as a dressing room.

The largest bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Brown & Co

One of the four bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Brown & Co

Ellingham House is approached through wrought iron gates onto a shingled drive, which leads to a parking and turning area in front of the house and continues to the back of the house where there is a four-bay garage.

There are four areas of lawned gardens in the formal garden that are given privacy by mature trees.

The courtyard is enclosed by a brick wall and there is an in-set barbeque and raised beds.

The courtyard garden has an in-set barbeque - Credit: Brown & Co

The land beyond the house is made up of lawns and a paddock - Credit: Brown & Co

There is a coach house with a "secret garden" and an outbuilding that could both potentially be converted as well as a paddock with three stables.

The property is located on the A143 in Ellingham, a village three miles from Bungay and six from Beccles.

PROPERTY FACTS

Old Yarmouth Road, Ellingham

Guide price: £1,250,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com