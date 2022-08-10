Five-bedroom country house with 'secret garden' on sale for £1.25m
- Credit: Brown & Co
A five-bedroom country house in south Norfolk with plenty of period features is on the market for £1.25m.
Ellingham House in Old Yarmouth Road, Ellingham, was built in the Georgian era with Regency and Victorian additions.
There are a number of period features including panelled doors, sash windows and original fireplaces.
The house opens into the large reception hall which has access to two store rooms and a family room - one of which could also be used as a bedroom.
There is also the spacious sitting room, with a fireplace and French doors to the garden, and the dining room, which has a bay window and a feature fireplace.
And to the back of the house is the Shaker-style kitchen with an island, which leads to the utility room, two toilets and a store room.
Upstairs there are five bedrooms, a toilet and two bathrooms, one with a shower and a bathroom and the other with a shower.
The bedrooms are of varying sizes and the master bedroom is connected to one of the other bedrooms.
This room is currently being used as a dressing room.
Ellingham House is approached through wrought iron gates onto a shingled drive, which leads to a parking and turning area in front of the house and continues to the back of the house where there is a four-bay garage.
There are four areas of lawned gardens in the formal garden that are given privacy by mature trees.
The courtyard is enclosed by a brick wall and there is an in-set barbeque and raised beds.
There is a coach house with a "secret garden" and an outbuilding that could both potentially be converted as well as a paddock with three stables.
The property is located on the A143 in Ellingham, a village three miles from Bungay and six from Beccles.
PROPERTY FACTS
Old Yarmouth Road, Ellingham
Guide price: £1,250,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com