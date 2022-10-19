News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside £599k five-bedroom former B&B with countryside views

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:20 PM October 19, 2022
xxx_01_highcottages_congham_oct22

High Cottages is on the market for £599k - Credit: Sowerbys

A five-bedroom former bed and breakfast with period features and countryside views is on the market for £599,000.

High Cottages is thought to have once been part of the High House Estate in Congham that burnt down in the 1930s.

xxx_02_highcottages_congham_oct22

The open-plan kitchen and breakfast room - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_03_highcottages_congham_oct22

The sitting room has exposed brickwork and a log burner - Credit: Sowerbys

There are lots of period features throughout the property including exposed brickwork, timber beams, tile flooring and feature fireplaces.

The house opens to the open-plan kitchen and breakfast room, with an island and woodland views.

xxx_04_highcottages_congham_oct22

The house has countryside views - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_05_highcottages_congham_oct22

The conservatory - Credit: Sowerbys

This leads to the sitting room with a log burner and the conservatory.

To the left of the ground floor there is the study, the utility room, the dining room and two bedrooms - both with en suites.

xxx_06_highcottages_congham_oct22

One of the first floor bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_07_highcottages_congham_oct22

The roof terrace off one of the first floor bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom. One of the bedrooms has a south-facing roof terrace.

The second floor has the fifth and final bedroom.

xxx_08_highcottages_congham_oct22

The family bathroom - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_09_highcottages_congham_oct22

One of the five bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden gets sun throughout the day and there are a number of areas to enjoy including lawn, patio and vegetable patches.

A timber-framed outbuilding has three large storage rooms and there is lots of room for off-road parking.

xxx_10_highcottages_congham_oct22

The garden has an area of lawn and mature trees - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_11_highcottages_congham_oct22

The garden has vegetable and fruit patches - Credit: Sowerbys

High Cottages is in Congham, a village in west Norfolk close to the Sandringham Estate.

It is seven miles from King's Lynn and 36 miles from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Andrews Lane, Congham

Guide price: £599,950

Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com

West Norfolk News
King's Lynn News

