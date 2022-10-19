Gallery
See inside £599k five-bedroom former B&B with countryside views
Credit: Sowerbys
A five-bedroom former bed and breakfast with period features and countryside views is on the market for £599,000.
High Cottages is thought to have once been part of the High House Estate in Congham that burnt down in the 1930s.
There are lots of period features throughout the property including exposed brickwork, timber beams, tile flooring and feature fireplaces.
The house opens to the open-plan kitchen and breakfast room, with an island and woodland views.
This leads to the sitting room with a log burner and the conservatory.
To the left of the ground floor there is the study, the utility room, the dining room and two bedrooms - both with en suites.
Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom. One of the bedrooms has a south-facing roof terrace.
The second floor has the fifth and final bedroom.
The garden gets sun throughout the day and there are a number of areas to enjoy including lawn, patio and vegetable patches.
A timber-framed outbuilding has three large storage rooms and there is lots of room for off-road parking.
High Cottages is in Congham, a village in west Norfolk close to the Sandringham Estate.
It is seven miles from King's Lynn and 36 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Andrews Lane, Congham
Guide price: £599,950
Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com