First look at the new Scandi-style homes coming to a Breckland village

Bowsfield in Great Ellingham will include 153 newly-built two, three, four and five-bedroom properties - Credit: Warners

The first phase of the new Bowsfield development in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, will come to market next month – and prices start at just £300,000 for a two-bedroom semi.



The properties are being completed by local developers All Saints Developments and combine Scandinavian-inspired architecture with the finest modern materials and construction methods.



In total, Bowsfield will include 153 two, three, four and five-bedroom properties, all featuring innovative design details which include striking angular facades, glass walls and a contemporary mix of wood and metal, creating a minimalist look which is also ultra-modern.

The new properties are inspired by Scandinavian-style architecture - Credit: Warners

The new properties are modern yet minimalist - Credit: Warners

Each of the builds have been meticulously thought out, and early buyers can even personalise their new home to better suit their tastes.



There are three interior-designed palette choices to choose from, including for the kitchen style, colour and worktops, as well as floor and wall tiles and carpet. Upgrades and optional extras – including a 360-degree electric feature fireplace – may also be available, depending on your choice of house type.



Other highlights include underfloor heating to all floors, built-in wardrobes to bedrooms and dressing rooms and high-security locks. All properties also come with a 10-year build zone structural warranty.

All Saints’ architects, planners and construction partners have all worked together to create a community - Credit: Warners

Phase one of the Bowsfield development will launch next month - Credit: Warners

As well as 153 newly-built properties, Bowsfield in Great Ellingham will include green spaces and outdoor sports areas - Credit: Warners

All Saints’ architects, planners and construction partners have all worked together to make Bowsfield a community. The streets that make up the development have been as carefully designed as the individual homes, complete with large green spaces, outdoor sports areas, a new village hall and even a commercial retail space.

The first phase of homes will launch in February 2022 with Warners New Homes. Call 01953 550059 to book an appointment and to register your interest.

