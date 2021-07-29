Published: 6:30 AM July 29, 2021

Joe Cozens Wiley and the first of the £2.7m passivhaus homes for the future - now finished - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The first of seven luxury - and energy-saving - £2.7m mansions is almost finished in an innovative development in Norfolk.

It's built - the first house in Octagon Park is finished - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Some people never believed landowner Joe Cozens Wiley would ever get his monster home project in Octagon Park, Little Plumstead, near Norwich, off the ground.

But after more than a year of work, dealing with the obstacles of the pandemic, the first 7,000sqft home has been finished.

The fabulous view from the galleried landing out over the parkland and three lights like fans - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The hanging lights like fans - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It boasts an 8m high grand entrance hall, as well as a £160,000 kitchen, a £26,000 staircase and internal doors costing £1,500 each. The home is made up of 47pc glass, its internal air flow is filtered and even the garage comes with underfloor heating.

But the most incredible feature is the home, which is for sale with Savills, has been built to passivhaus 'plus' standard, with 53 discreet solar panels on its roof.

It offers low energy bills and what it doesn't use, it sends back to the grid. In two months, its energy-saving abilities are the equivalent of planting 63 trees, Mr Cozens Wiley said.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "If I'd won the lottery, I wouldn't be selling it. I've seen it come up from nothing and I'm absolutely thrilled with it, people need to come and see it - otherwise it's a bit like buying a Bentley without the wheels."

Is this the house for the future? Octagon Park sees the first passivhaus to go up. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

The multi-generational concept means the goal is the house adapts as its occupiers age - with a downstairs bedroom suite and cinema room that's wheelchair friendly and with its own access.

The ultra designer kitchen - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Off the hall is a kitchen designed so you can see over the parkland. It has three in-built ovens, all with automatic doors, which are programmable from your phone.

Octagon Park, Little Plumstead, where the first of the homes is being built. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

The sink area has a 'fish tank' window meaning if you have caterers - and a £2.7m buyer may well do - an eye can be kept on your guests on terrace.

Realising a dream: the team at Octagon Park, Little Plumstead. Pic : BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

There is also a separate drinks area, including a pull out fridge and a three storey wine chiller.

The 'sociable' staircase - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The view on entering the grand hall - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A bespoke staircase - designed to enable people to be sociable, with treads big enough for people to walk up and down side by side - takes you to four en suite bedrooms.

The master has a balcony overlooking the parkland and a bathroom suite with a double rain shower as well as a stone tub.

The master bathroom - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Eight hundred litres of water, heated by the solar panels, is stored upstairs, meaning 10 people could shower at the same time and there would be enough hot water.

The second bedroom also has a balcony but it is set back slightly from the master for privacy.

The walkway from the house to the garage - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The walkway to the garage - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Outside is a massive side terrace with a covered pergola area. At the rear is another patio with a low wall meaning you can have a barbeque and not get caught in the wind - another of Mr Cozens Wiley's pet hates.

The person buying a £2.7m house is likely to have one or two fabulous cars - so there's a garage built to accommodate two side by side. It's got underfloor heating, two charging points as well as a huge annexe above.

Mr Cozens Wiley said: "It's a house for today and tomorrow but a nod to the great houses of the past, it gives you the feeling you've done rather well in life.

"It's set in 20 acres of communal parkland where you don't even have to cut the grass."



