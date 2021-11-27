17th century farmhouse on edge of 70-acre woodland is for sale

Fir Grove, Wreningham, is for sale at a guide price of £800,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

A listed farmhouse in Wreningham has come up for sale at a guide price of £800,000 - complete with a range of outbuildings and planning permission to create two new homes within its grounds.

Fir Grove on Hethel Road has been in the same family since they rented it in the 1880s. They bought it in the early 1900s and it was an arable farm until the 1980s, after which it was run with a number of environmental schemes.

In the 1990s, 70 acres of woodland was planted on the converted arable land – and it now has more than 20 species of native trees, as well as wildlife including deer and turtle doves. The wood has access rights for the public and is just 200 metres to the south of the property.

The location is quiet and unique and offers a great opportunity for country living.

The property sits in around one hectare - Credit: Brown&Co

Fir Grove is now for sale with Brown&Co, offering four bedrooms, three reception rooms and grounds of almost 2.5 acres. It already has planning permission for its barns, enabling them to be converted to create two new dwellings.

Inside the farmhouse is a kitchen, dining room, office, back kitchen, utility, bathroom, sitting room and a drawing room. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

Inside the main house - Credit: Brown&Co

Anne Barker, partner at Brown&Co, said: “Fir Grove represents an interesting and exciting prospect on the market being a farmhouse and development opportunity in an idyllic rural setting within easy reach of Norwich.

“At the centre of the offering is the Grade II listed farmhouse. This property has been occupied until recently but is in need of a programme of renovation throughout.

“Prospective purchasers can combine this project with the development of the adjacent barns. The barn range includes a superb timber framed barn together with more modern farm buildings.”

In the 1990s, 70 acres of woodland was planted just south of the property - Credit: Chris Hill

Further land may also be available for sale by separate negotiation.

For more information contact Anne Barker at Brown&Co in Norwich on 01603 629871.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hethel Road, Wreningham

Guide price: £800,000

Brown&Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.