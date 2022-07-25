News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:22 AM July 25, 2022
Updated: 11:41 AM July 25, 2022
Field Barn Cottage in Wood Norton, Norfolk, which is on the market with Brown&Co for offers over £650,000

Field Barn Cottage sits in a plot of around 4.5 acres and offers huge potential to extend and redevelop - Credit: Brown&Co

A five-bedroom home with significant potential to develop has come up for sale in Wood Norton near Fakenham.

Field Barn Cottage is for sale with Brown&Co for offers over £650,000 and is described as an "exciting opportunity".

It hasn't been touched for over 30 years and requires a full renovation before moving in. The site itself extends to around 4.5 acres, so offers huge potential for planning and redevelopment, and enjoys far-reaching views over the neighbouring countryside.

Large sitting room in Field Barn Cottage, a 5-bed home for sale with Brown&Co in Wood Norton near Fakenham in Norfolk

The property offers good-sized rooms but all need renovating before buyers can move in - Credit: Brown&Co

Ground-floor reception room at Field Barn Cottage, Wood Norton, which is on the market for offers over £650,000

Internally, the property offers lovely features and good-sized rooms - but they do need renovating - Credit: Brown&Co

Family bathroom at Field Barn Cottage, Wood Norton, which is for sale for offers over £650k and needs renovating

Inside the family bathroom which needs renovating - Credit: Brown&Co

The house is fitted with oil-fired central heating and on the ground floor there is an entrance hallway, kitchen with utility area, living room, dining room, study and shower, with five upstairs bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The surrounding grounds include a number of outbuildings, as well as an outside pool, and the property is approached from Wings Lane by a long track.

Disused swimming pool in the 4.5 acre grounds of Field Barn Cottage, Wood Norton, which is for sale for offers over £650,000

The grounds include a swimming pool - Credit: Brown&Co

Countryside views from Field Barn Cottage, a 5-bed home in need of renovation for sale in Wood Norton near Fakenham

The property enjoys an idyllic location on the edge of Wood Norton with far-reaching views - Credit: Brown&Co

For more information, contact Vicki Foreman at Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Wings Lane, Wood Norton
Offers over £650,000
Brown&Co, 01263 711167
www.brown-co.com

