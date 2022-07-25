Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!
- Credit: Brown&Co
A five-bedroom home with significant potential to develop has come up for sale in Wood Norton near Fakenham.
Field Barn Cottage is for sale with Brown&Co for offers over £650,000 and is described as an "exciting opportunity".
It hasn't been touched for over 30 years and requires a full renovation before moving in. The site itself extends to around 4.5 acres, so offers huge potential for planning and redevelopment, and enjoys far-reaching views over the neighbouring countryside.
The house is fitted with oil-fired central heating and on the ground floor there is an entrance hallway, kitchen with utility area, living room, dining room, study and shower, with five upstairs bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The surrounding grounds include a number of outbuildings, as well as an outside pool, and the property is approached from Wings Lane by a long track.
For more information, contact Vicki Foreman at Brown&Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Wings Lane, Wood Norton
Offers over £650,000
Brown&Co, 01263 711167
www.brown-co.com
