As pretty as a picture: Norfolk Broads cottage for sale for £270,000
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A pretty two-bedroom cottage on a main road through a Norfolk Broads village has come up for sale at a guide price of £270,000.
Fern Cottage in Ludham is on the market with Minors & Brady and is a charming cottage, offering traditional features and lovely views towards the neighbouring church.
It's situated off the main road through the village, which is well-served by a store, butchers, florist and hairdressers. Boat moorings are available at nearby Womack Water, which connects via the rivers Thurne, Ant and Bure to the wider Broads.
Highlights include a good-sized lounge with an inglenook fireplace with fitted log burner, as well as oak flooring and a bay window to the front.
The Shaker-style kitchen is well-fitted and includes a good range of wall and base units and built-in electric oven, plus an induction hob and an integrated fridge.
You may also want to watch:
A lobby towards the rear of the property offers further storage and leads outside to the courtyard.
The downstairs bathroom includes a panelled bath with shower over and the first floor landing, which is accessed by a set of stairs in the kitchen, leads on to two bedrooms.
Most Read
- 1 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
- 2 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
- 3 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
- 4 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
- 5 Six of the best circular walks in Norfolk
- 6 Man identified after indecent exposure in Morrisons
- 7 Man who attacked neighbour with bird bath given life sentence warning
- 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: City track Blades' full back
- 9 Payment confusion sees woman face £160 charge for 'few seconds' stop
- 10 CCTV image released after indecent exposure in Morrisons
Outside, the cottage offers a good amount of outside space, with a courtyard and timber shed at the rear and a cottage-style lawn garden at the front.
The property also has a garage and parking.
PROPERTY FACTS
Norwich Road, Ludham
Guide price: £270,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk