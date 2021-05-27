News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
As pretty as a picture: Norfolk Broads cottage for sale for £270,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:45 PM May 27, 2021   
Main road going through a village in the Norfolk Broads with pretty modern white cottage surrounded by brick wall

A two-bedroom cottage has come up for sale in Ludham in the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Minors & Brady

A pretty two-bedroom cottage on a main road through a Norfolk Broads village has come up for sale at a guide price of £270,000.

Fern Cottage in Ludham is on the market with Minors & Brady and is a charming cottage, offering traditional features and lovely views towards the neighbouring church.

It's situated off the main road through the village, which is well-served by a store, butchers, florist and hairdressers. Boat moorings are available at nearby Womack Water, which connects via the rivers Thurne, Ant and Bure to the wider Broads.

Close up of pretty wooden door with traditional lion door knocker against white washed brick wall, outdoor letter box

Fern Cottage, Ludham, is a picturesque two-bedroom cottage - Credit: Minors & Brady

Large living room with brick built hearth, coffee table, chairs, timber ceiling beam, bay window

The main living room has some traditional cottage style features, including a large inglenook fireplace with brick hearth and a timber ceiling beam - Credit: Minors & Brady

Shaker-style cream-coloured kitchen with tiled splash backs, kitchen table, wooden stairs, tiled floor

The kitchen includes a good range of Shaker-style cabinets, worktops and integrated appliances, with stairs leading up to the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

Highlights include a good-sized lounge with an inglenook fireplace with fitted log burner, as well as oak flooring and a bay window to the front.

The Shaker-style kitchen is well-fitted and includes a good range of wall and base units and built-in electric oven, plus an induction hob and an integrated fridge. 

A lobby towards the rear of the property offers further storage and leads outside to the courtyard.

Close up photograph of a log burner set into a brick-built hearth with matches and fire tools beside it

The log burner makes the space extra cosy - Credit: Minors & Brady

Photograph taken through an open window overlooking village church opposite

Fern Cottage on Norwich Road, Ludham, enjoys views towards the neighbouring church - Credit: Minors & Brady

Pretty cottage garden with paving stone path leading to front door, white outdoor furniture, flower beds

The cottage is approached through the front garden which has an area of lawn, a paved path and flower beds - Credit: Minors & Brady

The downstairs bathroom includes a panelled bath with shower over and the first floor landing, which is accessed by a set of stairs in the kitchen, leads on to two bedrooms.

Outside, the cottage offers a good amount of outside space, with a courtyard and timber shed at the rear and a cottage-style lawn garden at the front.

The property also has a garage and parking.

PROPERTY FACTS
Norwich Road, Ludham
Guide price: £270,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

