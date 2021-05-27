As pretty as a picture: Norfolk Broads cottage for sale for £270,000

Published: 5:45 PM May 27, 2021

A two-bedroom cottage has come up for sale in Ludham in the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Minors & Brady

A pretty two-bedroom cottage on a main road through a Norfolk Broads village has come up for sale at a guide price of £270,000.

Fern Cottage in Ludham is on the market with Minors & Brady and is a charming cottage, offering traditional features and lovely views towards the neighbouring church.

It's situated off the main road through the village, which is well-served by a store, butchers, florist and hairdressers. Boat moorings are available at nearby Womack Water, which connects via the rivers Thurne, Ant and Bure to the wider Broads.

Fern Cottage, Ludham, is a picturesque two-bedroom cottage - Credit: Minors & Brady

The main living room has some traditional cottage style features, including a large inglenook fireplace with brick hearth and a timber ceiling beam - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen includes a good range of Shaker-style cabinets, worktops and integrated appliances, with stairs leading up to the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

Highlights include a good-sized lounge with an inglenook fireplace with fitted log burner, as well as oak flooring and a bay window to the front.

The Shaker-style kitchen is well-fitted and includes a good range of wall and base units and built-in electric oven, plus an induction hob and an integrated fridge.

A lobby towards the rear of the property offers further storage and leads outside to the courtyard.

The log burner makes the space extra cosy - Credit: Minors & Brady

Fern Cottage on Norwich Road, Ludham, enjoys views towards the neighbouring church - Credit: Minors & Brady

The cottage is approached through the front garden which has an area of lawn, a paved path and flower beds - Credit: Minors & Brady

The downstairs bathroom includes a panelled bath with shower over and the first floor landing, which is accessed by a set of stairs in the kitchen, leads on to two bedrooms.

Outside, the cottage offers a good amount of outside space, with a courtyard and timber shed at the rear and a cottage-style lawn garden at the front.

The property also has a garage and parking.

PROPERTY FACTS

Norwich Road, Ludham

Guide price: £270,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk