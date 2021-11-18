News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Take a look at these quirky properties coming up for sale at auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:00 AM November 18, 2021
Exterior of a brick end terrace on Esdelle Street, Norwich, which is for sale by auction with Brown&Co

Two flats on Esdelle Street, Norwich, are coming up for sale at auction - Credit: Brown&Co

Two flats for the price of one are coming up for sale at online auction with Brown&Co next month - along with a number of other varied lots offering buyers all kinds of opportunities.

The two ‘homes’ on Esdelle Street, Norwich - which are actually two flats in one building - are for sale for a guide price of £100,000-£125,000. Both are currently let and generate an income of £835 per calendar month (£10,020 a year.)

Large 1950s family home on St Faith's Road, Old Catton, which is for sale by auction

This family home on St Faith’s Road, Old Catton, is for sale for £750,000-£795,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

Another of the star buys at the auction is a family home in St Faith’s Road, Old Catton, which is for sale for £750,000-£795,000. This detached property dating to the 1950s occupies an outstanding plot of land, on the edge of Church Street, and is partly walled.

The property has an entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room and study. There is also a dining room, cloakroom and living room, five bedrooms, a family bathroom and en-suite facilities.

Brick and flint former school house in Crostwick, Norfolk, which is for sale by auction

A former school room in Crostwick is for sale at a guide price of £80,000-£100,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

Buyers looking for something equally quirky may be interested in Crostwick’s former School Room, for sale for a guide price of £80,000-£100,000. This brick and flint building requires complete renovation and is set in a good plot amounting to about 0.137 acre, off the main North Walsham Road.

If you're looking for something further afield, then there is also a former holiday cabin in Frieston, Lincolnshire, which is for sale for £20,000-£25,000, and comes with the tranche of land it sits on.

Tiny brick holiday cabin in Frieston, Lincolnshire, which is for sale by auction

This former holiday cabin in Frieston, Lincolnshire, is also for sale - Credit: Brown&Co

The online auction starts on December 7 at 11am and is scheduled to end on December 8, also at 11am.

Peter Hornor, auctioneer at Brown&Co, said: “We’re delighted to have a really varied amount of lots, ranging in price and condition, so something for everyone whether you’re looking for a renovation project, an investment or a house to live in and make your own.”

For more information contact Peter Hornor at Brown&Co on 01603 629871 or visit www.brown-co.com

