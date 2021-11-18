Take a look at these quirky properties coming up for sale at auction

Two flats on Esdelle Street, Norwich, are coming up for sale at auction - Credit: Brown&Co

Two flats for the price of one are coming up for sale at online auction with Brown&Co next month - along with a number of other varied lots offering buyers all kinds of opportunities.

The two ‘homes’ on Esdelle Street, Norwich - which are actually two flats in one building - are for sale for a guide price of £100,000-£125,000. Both are currently let and generate an income of £835 per calendar month (£10,020 a year.)

This family home on St Faith’s Road, Old Catton, is for sale for £750,000-£795,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

Another of the star buys at the auction is a family home in St Faith’s Road, Old Catton, which is for sale for £750,000-£795,000. This detached property dating to the 1950s occupies an outstanding plot of land, on the edge of Church Street, and is partly walled.

The property has an entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room and study. There is also a dining room, cloakroom and living room, five bedrooms, a family bathroom and en-suite facilities.

A former school room in Crostwick is for sale at a guide price of £80,000-£100,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

Buyers looking for something equally quirky may be interested in Crostwick’s former School Room, for sale for a guide price of £80,000-£100,000. This brick and flint building requires complete renovation and is set in a good plot amounting to about 0.137 acre, off the main North Walsham Road.

If you're looking for something further afield, then there is also a former holiday cabin in Frieston, Lincolnshire, which is for sale for £20,000-£25,000, and comes with the tranche of land it sits on.

This former holiday cabin in Frieston, Lincolnshire, is also for sale - Credit: Brown&Co

The online auction starts on December 7 at 11am and is scheduled to end on December 8, also at 11am.

Peter Hornor, auctioneer at Brown&Co, said: “We’re delighted to have a really varied amount of lots, ranging in price and condition, so something for everyone whether you’re looking for a renovation project, an investment or a house to live in and make your own.”

For more information contact Peter Hornor at Brown&Co on 01603 629871 or visit www.brown-co.com

