Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale
A three-bedroom farmhouse nestled in a secluded setting close to Rollesby Broad has come up for sale with Brown&Co.
Lodge Farm, off Repps Road, is for sale as a whole or in two lots and was built in 1914 and formerly part of a Norfolk County Council smallholding. It has been under the same ownership for many years and is just two miles from Rollesby Broad.
The whole lot, together, is for sale for a guide price of £390,000, or you can buy the farmhouse alone for a guide price of £265,000 and the tranquil setting, which includes 10.86 acres of farmland, for a guide price of £125,000.
Peter Hornor, head of residential at Brown&Co, Norwich, said: “This is a chance for a buyer to acquire a special part of the Norfolk countryside.The farmhouse benefits from views across the adjacent farmland and occupies a central position within the garden.”
Inside is a kitchen, sitting room, boot room and utility as well as a downstairs bathroom three upstairs bedrooms. Outside is a lawned garden.
For more information contact Peter Hornor at Brown&Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Repps Road, Rollesby
Guide price: £390,000
Brown&Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com
