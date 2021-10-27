Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale

Published: 11:56 AM October 27, 2021

A three-bedroom farmhouse nestled in a secluded setting close to Rollesby Broad has come up for sale with Brown&Co.

Lodge Farm, off Repps Road, is for sale as a whole or in two lots and was built in 1914 and formerly part of a Norfolk County Council smallholding. It has been under the same ownership for many years and is just two miles from Rollesby Broad.

The whole lot, together, is for sale for a guide price of £390,000, or you can buy the farmhouse alone for a guide price of £265,000 and the tranquil setting, which includes 10.86 acres of farmland, for a guide price of £125,000.

Peter Hornor, head of residential at Brown&Co, Norwich, said: “This is a chance for a buyer to acquire a special part of the Norfolk countryside.The farmhouse benefits from views across the adjacent farmland and occupies a central position within the garden.”

Inside is a kitchen, sitting room, boot room and utility as well as a downstairs bathroom three upstairs bedrooms. Outside is a lawned garden.

For more information contact Peter Hornor at Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Repps Road, Rollesby

Guide price: £390,000

Brown&Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

