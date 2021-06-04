News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Traditional Norfolk farmhouse with acre of pretty gardens for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:24 PM June 4, 2021   
Large brick and flint Norfolk farmhouse surrounded by pretty lawned gardens with shaped flower beds

Church Farmhouse in Plumstead is on the market at a guide price of £895,000

A Grade II listed farmhouse set in over an acre of private grounds in Plumstead, north Norfolk, has come up for sale at a guide price of £895,000.

The farmhouse is constructed of brick and Norfolk flint and believed to date back to the late 16th century, although later additions, including those in the 19th century, have also been added. It offers around 4,000 sq ft of living accommodation arranged over three floors.

Selling agents Sowerbys say: "This very special home displays all the features one would expect to see in a traditional farmhouse with intricate brick and flint elevations under a pantile roof, a picturesque walled garden, a range of outbuildings and sprawling grounds."

Reception room with brick-built hearth, timber beams, sofa, coffee tables and large rugs on tiled floor

One of several reception spaces with a large brick-built hearth and timber beams

Large landing area with beige carpet and a heavy oak turning staircase with paintings hanging on the wall

The turning staircase is impressive, dividing the first and second floors

Landing area in vaulted bedroom with skylight and wall lined with bookshelves

The attic has been converted into bedroom space with a useful landing providing plenty of opportunity for additional storage

Dusky pink painted bedroom with brick hearth, double bed, beamed ceiling and sash windows

One of seven bedrooms at Church Farmhouse, Plumstead, which is up for sale

And the interior is just as impressive too, combining practical living spaces and formal entertaining areas. There's also the potential for new owners to do some extra renovation work, should they want to further enhance its period charm.

The ground floor currently features a sitting room, formal dining room and rustic country-style kitchen, which has been hand-made and is fitted with base and wall-level oak cabinets under a beamed ceiling.

There is also a study or home office plus a walk-in larder and utility room.

Double bedroom with velvet padded headboard, beamed ceiling, lamp with wall sconces, oak dressing table

The property has seven bedrooms in total

Large bathroom with blue painted roll-top bath, brass tapware, oval-shaped mirror, toilet with decorative frieze

There are two family bathrooms and an en suite to the master

Bedroom with double bed, sofa and cot, vaulted ceiling and skylight looking out to blue sky

Two large bedrooms have been created in the attic boasting vaulted ceilings with extensive timber detailing

End of brick and flint farmhouse overlooking sheltered lawn terrace with table, benches and shingle courtyard

Church Farmhouse offers extensive grounds, which would be ideal for green-fingered buyers looking for a new life in the country

The oak turning staircase in the entrance hall leads up to the first floor where there are four bedrooms served by two family bathrooms and a master bedroom with en suite.

Two further bedrooms have been created in the attic, where there are extensive beamed and vaulted ceilings and a useful landing area providing further storage.

Aerial view of brick and flint farmhouse surrounded by fields, modern properties and outbuildings

The property enjoys rural views over neighbouring farmland

Lawn tennis court underneath blue sky with wooden summerhouse at the edge and trees on the boundary

Church Farmhouse, Plumstead, is set in around 1.3 acres and has a lawn tennis court with wooden summerhouse

Side of brick and flint farmhouse with green lawns and vine-covered archway and trellis

The gardens are a real highlight of the property, extending to over an acre and with different areas for vegetable growing and leisure

Walled garden with seating area, bird bath and pretty colourful shrubs

The property also has a pretty walled garden which has been well-maintained over the years

Church Farmhouse stands in a lovely private garden which has been nurtured and well-cared for over the years. Among its highlights are its walled garden, neatly shaped lawns and colourful shrub and flower beds, as well as wide open views over neighbouring farmland.

There is also a tennis court, vegetable garden, greenhouse and chicken run - perfect for those who want to live the 'good life' on their own Norfolk homestead.

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Church Street, Plumstead
Guide price: £895,000
Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com

