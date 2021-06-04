Traditional Norfolk farmhouse with acre of pretty gardens for sale

Published: 6:24 PM June 4, 2021

Church Farmhouse in Plumstead is on the market at a guide price of £895,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A Grade II listed farmhouse set in over an acre of private grounds in Plumstead, north Norfolk, has come up for sale at a guide price of £895,000.

The farmhouse is constructed of brick and Norfolk flint and believed to date back to the late 16th century, although later additions, including those in the 19th century, have also been added. It offers around 4,000 sq ft of living accommodation arranged over three floors.

Selling agents Sowerbys say: "This very special home displays all the features one would expect to see in a traditional farmhouse with intricate brick and flint elevations under a pantile roof, a picturesque walled garden, a range of outbuildings and sprawling grounds."

One of several reception spaces with a large brick-built hearth and timber beams - Credit: Sowerbys

The turning staircase is impressive, dividing the first and second floors - Credit: Sowerbys

The attic has been converted into bedroom space with a useful landing providing plenty of opportunity for additional storage - Credit: Sowerbys

One of seven bedrooms at Church Farmhouse, Plumstead, which is up for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

And the interior is just as impressive too, combining practical living spaces and formal entertaining areas. There's also the potential for new owners to do some extra renovation work, should they want to further enhance its period charm.

The ground floor currently features a sitting room, formal dining room and rustic country-style kitchen, which has been hand-made and is fitted with base and wall-level oak cabinets under a beamed ceiling.

There is also a study or home office plus a walk-in larder and utility room.

The property has seven bedrooms in total - Credit: Sowerbys

There are two family bathrooms and an en suite to the master - Credit: Sowerbys

Two large bedrooms have been created in the attic boasting vaulted ceilings with extensive timber detailing - Credit: Sowerbys

Church Farmhouse offers extensive grounds, which would be ideal for green-fingered buyers looking for a new life in the country - Credit: Sowerbys

The oak turning staircase in the entrance hall leads up to the first floor where there are four bedrooms served by two family bathrooms and a master bedroom with en suite.

Two further bedrooms have been created in the attic, where there are extensive beamed and vaulted ceilings and a useful landing area providing further storage.

The property enjoys rural views over neighbouring farmland - Credit: Sowerbys

Church Farmhouse, Plumstead, is set in around 1.3 acres and has a lawn tennis court with wooden summerhouse - Credit: Sowerbys

The gardens are a real highlight of the property, extending to over an acre and with different areas for vegetable growing and leisure - Credit: Sowerbys

The property also has a pretty walled garden which has been well-maintained over the years - Credit: Sowerbys

Church Farmhouse stands in a lovely private garden which has been nurtured and well-cared for over the years. Among its highlights are its walled garden, neatly shaped lawns and colourful shrub and flower beds, as well as wide open views over neighbouring farmland.

There is also a tennis court, vegetable garden, greenhouse and chicken run - perfect for those who want to live the 'good life' on their own Norfolk homestead.

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Street, Plumstead

Guide price: £895,000

Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com