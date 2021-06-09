Plenty of potential: Rural cottage in need of renovation is for sale for £200,000

Published: 2:46 PM June 9, 2021

This three-bedroom cottage in Bylaugh, near Dereham, is for sale at a guide price of £200,000 - Credit: Savills

A three-bedroom cottage has come up for sale in the Norfolk countryside - and at a bargain price of just £200,000, it could make an ideal renovation project.

Known as Farm Cottage, the semi-detached property is nestled in Bylaugh, near Dereham, and is described by selling agents, Savills, as being "set in a wonderfully quiet and rural setting in undulating countryside."

Farm Cottage also has use of part of a brick and flint outbuilding, which provides further storage - Credit: Savills

The property has spacious rooms inside but could do with updating - Credit: Savills

The kitchen could do with updating but offers potential for new owners - Credit: Savills

The ground-floor is well arranged with an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, utility area and a basic conservatory. Three bedrooms - including a large master - and a family bathroom are located upstairs.

Farm Cottage could benefit from some updating and refurbishment and, for the right owners, it could make an ideal renovation project as it offers plenty of potential.

There are three bedrooms upstairs, one of which is currently used as a study - Credit: Savills

The property has an enclosed garden at the rear - Credit: Savills

The property enjoys a lovely rural position, surrounded by fields - Credit: Savills

Outside, there is a gravelled parking area and an outbuilding constructed of brick and flint, of which Farm Cottage has a part of and is currently used for storage.

There is also an enclosed garden and lovely rural views.

PROPERTY FACTS

Bylaugh, Dereham

Guide price: £200,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com



