Plenty of potential: Rural cottage in need of renovation is for sale for £200,000
A three-bedroom cottage has come up for sale in the Norfolk countryside - and at a bargain price of just £200,000, it could make an ideal renovation project.
Known as Farm Cottage, the semi-detached property is nestled in Bylaugh, near Dereham, and is described by selling agents, Savills, as being "set in a wonderfully quiet and rural setting in undulating countryside."
The ground-floor is well arranged with an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, utility area and a basic conservatory. Three bedrooms - including a large master - and a family bathroom are located upstairs.
Farm Cottage could benefit from some updating and refurbishment and, for the right owners, it could make an ideal renovation project as it offers plenty of potential.
Outside, there is a gravelled parking area and an outbuilding constructed of brick and flint, of which Farm Cottage has a part of and is currently used for storage.
There is also an enclosed garden and lovely rural views.
For more information, contact Savills.
PROPERTY FACTS
Bylaugh, Dereham
Guide price: £200,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com