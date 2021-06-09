News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plenty of potential: Rural cottage in need of renovation is for sale for £200,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:46 PM June 9, 2021   
Brick semi-detached cottage sat in lawn gardens with shingled driveway and fields in the distance

This three-bedroom cottage in Bylaugh, near Dereham, is for sale at a guide price of £200,000 - Credit: Savills

A three-bedroom cottage has come up for sale in the Norfolk countryside - and at a bargain price of just £200,000, it could make an ideal renovation project.

Known as Farm Cottage, the semi-detached property is nestled in Bylaugh, near Dereham, and is described by selling agents, Savills, as being "set in a wonderfully quiet and rural setting in undulating countryside."

Rear view of brick cottage with make-shift conservatory, lawn, brick and flint barn-style outbuilding

Farm Cottage also has use of part of a brick and flint outbuilding, which provides further storage - Credit: Savills

Messy living room with fireplace in brick-built hearth, large window, picture rails, patterned sofa

The property has spacious rooms inside but could do with updating - Credit: Savills

Dated 1970s style kitchen with base and wall units, cooker, kitchen table, window and lino floor

The kitchen could do with updating but offers potential for new owners - Credit: Savills

The ground-floor is well arranged with an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, utility area and a basic conservatory. Three bedrooms - including a large master - and a family bathroom are located upstairs.

Farm Cottage could benefit from some updating and refurbishment and, for the right owners, it could make an ideal renovation project as it offers plenty of potential.

Corner of home office with shelving unit, desk chair, window overlooking rooftop

There are three bedrooms upstairs, one of which is currently used as a study - Credit: Savills

View of back garden with overgrown grass, shrubs and trees in the distance, enclosed by fencing

The property has an enclosed garden at the rear - Credit: Savills

Large shingle driveway cutting through two fenced paddocks, field views in the distance, blue skies

The property enjoys a lovely rural position, surrounded by fields - Credit: Savills

Outside, there is a gravelled parking area and an outbuilding constructed of brick and flint, of which Farm Cottage has a part of and is currently used for storage.

There is also an enclosed garden and lovely rural views.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Bylaugh, Dereham
Guide price: £200,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com


