'Two in one' home with secret wine store and Star Wars games room for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:04 AM March 29, 2022
Large pastel yellow colour washed four-bedroom home for sale in Wymondham, Norfolk

This four-bedroom home at Downham Grove, Wymondham, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A unique 'two in one' home has come up for sale on the outskirts of Wymondham at a guide price of £795,000.

The four-bedroom property at Downham Grove is for sale with Arnolds Keys, who say it has been "thoughtfully re-modelled and finished to a high standard". It includes oil-fired central heating - some of which is underfloor - as well as UPVC double-glazing and flexible living space.

Its unique configuration allows the property to be used as two separate dwellings, with the main living areas on one side and a further kitchen, shower room, bedroom and garden room on the other.

A separate hobby room, complete with kitchenette and shower room, also creates extra space.

Ground-floor accommodation includes an entrance hall, cloakroom and sitting room, as well as a separate dining room.

Huge sitting room with timber beams and an exposed chimney breast in a 4-bed house for sale in Wymondham

The sitting room - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Classical-style dining area with timber beams in a 4-bed house for sale in Downham Grove, Wymondham

The dining area - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Large farmhouse style kitchen/breakfast room in a 4-bed home for sale in Wymondham, Norfolk

The kitchen/breakfast area - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Large farmhouse style kitchen in a 4-bed house for sale at Downham Grove, Wymondham

The kitchen - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The breakfast room is fitted with a good range of matching wall and base units, an exposed chimney breast with a woodburner and what appears to be a tall cupboard - but when you open it reveals a secret entrance into a walk-in wine store.

The main kitchen/family room is very much "the heart of the home", according to Arnolds Keys, as it features folding double-glazed doors, leading out to the patio, and two large double-glazed atrium roof-lights. 

A rear hallway leads to a bedroom with a large fitted wardrobe, then to the garden room, which leads outside. There is also a useful utility room, shower room and bedroom/play room, which features a space-saving staircase up to the first-floor.

Wine storage behind tall cupboard doors in the kitchen of a 4-bed house for sale in Wymondham

The 'secret' wine store - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Spacious landing with desk and study area in a 4-bed home for sale in Wymondham, Norfolk

The landing area offers space for a study - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Large double bedroom on the first-floor of a 4-bed home for sale at Downham Grove, Wymondham

The master bedroom - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Roll-top bath on a raised area in a 4-bed home for sale off Downham Grove, Wymondham

The master bedroom has its own roll-top bath set on a raised plinth - Credit: Arnolds Keys

On the first floor there is a landing with a potential study area and a large bedroom featuring a raised area with a Moroccan-style tiled floor and free-standing bath. 

There is also a separate shower room, further bedroom and a gaming room which is described as a "super cool space" and said to be based on the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars.

Downstairs also offers a separate hobby room with windows to the front and rear and double-glazed doors which lead out to a large decked patio. It also has access to a kitchenette and a further shower room.

Outside, the property offers off-road parking, a courtyard with a brick well and a good-sized garage/workshop.

Millennium Falcon-themed games room in a 4-bed house for sale near Wymondham

The games room styled to look like the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Workshop space at a 4-bed property for sale in Downham Grove, Wymondham, for £795,000

Inside the workshop space - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Large patio and pond area at the rear of a 4-bed property for sale at Downham Grove, Wymondham

The garden features a large patio and pond - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Large ornamental pond with bridge across it in the grounds of a 4-bed house for sale in Wymondham

The garden features a large ornamental pond with a bridge across it - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The rear garden has been landscaped and is laid predominantly to lawn, with a large fish pond - with a bridge - as well as shingled walkways and a patio area.

For more information, contact Arnolds Keys.

PROPERTY FACTS
Downham Grove, Wymondham
Guide price: £795,000
Arnolds Keys, 01603 620551
www.arnoldskeys.com

