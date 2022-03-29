'Two in one' home with secret wine store and Star Wars games room for sale

This four-bedroom home at Downham Grove, Wymondham, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A unique 'two in one' home has come up for sale on the outskirts of Wymondham at a guide price of £795,000.

The four-bedroom property at Downham Grove is for sale with Arnolds Keys, who say it has been "thoughtfully re-modelled and finished to a high standard". It includes oil-fired central heating - some of which is underfloor - as well as UPVC double-glazing and flexible living space.

Its unique configuration allows the property to be used as two separate dwellings, with the main living areas on one side and a further kitchen, shower room, bedroom and garden room on the other.

A separate hobby room, complete with kitchenette and shower room, also creates extra space.

Ground-floor accommodation includes an entrance hall, cloakroom and sitting room, as well as a separate dining room.

The breakfast room is fitted with a good range of matching wall and base units, an exposed chimney breast with a woodburner and what appears to be a tall cupboard - but when you open it reveals a secret entrance into a walk-in wine store.

The main kitchen/family room is very much "the heart of the home", according to Arnolds Keys, as it features folding double-glazed doors, leading out to the patio, and two large double-glazed atrium roof-lights.



A rear hallway leads to a bedroom with a large fitted wardrobe, then to the garden room, which leads outside. There is also a useful utility room, shower room and bedroom/play room, which features a space-saving staircase up to the first-floor.

On the first floor there is a landing with a potential study area and a large bedroom featuring a raised area with a Moroccan-style tiled floor and free-standing bath.

There is also a separate shower room, further bedroom and a gaming room which is described as a "super cool space" and said to be based on the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars.

Downstairs also offers a separate hobby room with windows to the front and rear and double-glazed doors which lead out to a large decked patio. It also has access to a kitchenette and a further shower room.

Outside, the property offers off-road parking, a courtyard with a brick well and a good-sized garage/workshop.

The rear garden has been landscaped and is laid predominantly to lawn, with a large fish pond - with a bridge - as well as shingled walkways and a patio area.

PROPERTY FACTS

Downham Grove, Wymondham

Guide price: £795,000

Arnolds Keys, 01603 620551

www.arnoldskeys.com

