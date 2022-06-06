News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Huge 6-bed home with hot tub is up for rent for £3,500 a month

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:12 PM June 6, 2022
Updated: 1:32 PM June 6, 2022
Huge Georgian-style new-build brick home with triple garage on Norwich Common, Wymondham, which is for rent

A luxurious six-bed home has come up for rent in Wymondham - Credit: William H Brown

A huge six-bedroom home with a triple garage and hot tub has come up for rent in Wymondham.

The property off Norwich Common is available to rent with William H Brown for £3,500 per calendar month and sits in a plot of around 0.75 acres.

Accommodation is arranged over three floors and extends to around 4,000 sq ft, including a stunning reception hall with a central staircase and up to five reception rooms which include a garden room and a separate conservatory.

Large entrance hall with impressive timber staircase in a 6-bed house to rent off Norwich Common, Wymondham

The impressive entrance hall - Credit: William H Brown

Luxurious bathroom with egg-shaped bath in a 6-bed home for rent off Norwich Common, Wymondham

Inside one of the luxurious bathrooms - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen is beautifully finished and fully fitted, with an excellent range of appliances including an Aga.

On the first floor, four of the five bedrooms have en suites and there is also a family bathroom. A further bedroom and bathroom are available on the top floor.


Outside the lawned gardens are attractively landscaped and there is a large patio terrace which is home to a hot tub.

Huge brick-built new-build home off Norwich Common, Wymondham, which is available to rent for £3,500 a month

This six-bed home off Norwich Common, Wymondham, offers plenty off off-road parking and is set behind secure electric gates - Credit: William H Brown

Huge sitting room in a 6-bed home for rent off Norwich Common, Wymondham

The large lounge, which is one of several spacious reception rooms - Credit: William H Brown

The property provides plenty of off-road parking on its gravel drive and in the garage.

For more information, contact William H Brown on 01603 950091.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Wymondham News

Don't Miss

A street party to commemorate The Queen's Diamond Jubilee at Ashby De La Zouch, Leicestershire.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee | Updated

All Norfolk Platinum Jubilee events changing plans due to forecast rain

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sandra Ashmore looks on at the HGV trailers which have appeared in the field next to her home

Shock as two lorry trailers appear and tower over gardens

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has iss

Norfolk Live News

Yellow weather warning issued across Norfolk for last day of jubilee

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall

Suffolk Constabulary

Woman dies after crash on the A11 in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon