Huge 6-bed home with hot tub is up for rent for £3,500 a month

A luxurious six-bed home has come up for rent in Wymondham - Credit: William H Brown

A huge six-bedroom home with a triple garage and hot tub has come up for rent in Wymondham.

The property off Norwich Common is available to rent with William H Brown for £3,500 per calendar month and sits in a plot of around 0.75 acres.

Accommodation is arranged over three floors and extends to around 4,000 sq ft, including a stunning reception hall with a central staircase and up to five reception rooms which include a garden room and a separate conservatory.

The impressive entrance hall - Credit: William H Brown

Inside one of the luxurious bathrooms - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen is beautifully finished and fully fitted, with an excellent range of appliances including an Aga.



On the first floor, four of the five bedrooms have en suites and there is also a family bathroom. A further bedroom and bathroom are available on the top floor.



Outside the lawned gardens are attractively landscaped and there is a large patio terrace which is home to a hot tub.

This six-bed home off Norwich Common, Wymondham, offers plenty off off-road parking and is set behind secure electric gates - Credit: William H Brown

The large lounge, which is one of several spacious reception rooms - Credit: William H Brown

The property provides plenty of off-road parking on its gravel drive and in the garage.



For more information, contact William H Brown on 01603 950091.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.