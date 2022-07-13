Arts and Crafts home with its own air-raid shelter is for sale for £600k

Evaton Lodge, Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £600,000 - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

An Arts and Crafts style home with huge potential to update has come up for sale on a sought-after street in Dereham.

The property, which dates back to the late 1920s, is for sale for £600,000 with Attik Estate Agents, which describes it as a “spacious, striking and very original property” situated in the town’s “premier residential street.”

The house was designed by Great Yarmouth-based architects Bottle & Olley and was even mentioned in Nikolaus Pevsner’s Buildings of England series for its “suburban” Arts and Crafts style.

The hallway is fitted with its original parquet flooring and Arts and Crafts detail on its doorway and windows - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

The property could do with some updating and could even be extended, subject to planning - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

Owner of the property Conal O’Donnell says the home was originally built in 1928 for the Brunton family, who ran a bakery business and café in Dereham.

Some locals called it Pork Pie Hall, and around thirty years ago, Mr O’Donnell says a postcard from Australia “simply addressed to Pork Pie Hall, Dereham, was successfully delivered.”

In the run up to the Second World War, the Brunton family had a large concrete air raid shelter built, complete with bunk bed sleeping arrangements for four people, which still survives to this day – although it’s now screened from view in the garden.

The rear of the property - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

The property has many period features, typical of the late 1920s, including its beautiful bay windows - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

The period house and shelter provided such an authentic backdrop that Anglia TV once filmed a TV programme at the house about wartime food rationing, which featured an interview with the late Mrs Teddy O’Donnell.

The property retains many of its original period features and has also remained largely untouched for the past 40 years – but it does offer huge potential, both to restore some of its finer features and to update and extend.

Existing period details include its five feature fireplaces, timber doors, five-bay windows and a stunning arched window in the stairwell, as well as parquet flooring and a grand entrance door which leads into a wood-panelled porch.

The dining room has a feature fireplace and a huge bay window - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

One of the property's many feature fireplaces, which are beautifully ornate and decorative - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

The dining room is particularly lovely, with windows to three sides and a curved bay window which overlooks the front garden. It also features exposed floorboards and an ornate brick fireplace.

Parquet flooring is also a feature of the sitting room, which has a large square bay window and door to the side, as well as a lovely glazed fireplace with a classically-styled carved wooden surround.

Towards the rear of the property there is a light and bright breakfast room, which leads out to the rear garden, and the adjacent kitchen is fitted with a good range of wall and base units, marble worktops and a pantry.

There is also a ground-floor cloakroom.

The sitting room - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

There are four bedrooms on the first floor, two of which are large enough to install an en suite, subject to planning - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

The first floor is accessed by a set of stairs with split-level landings – lit by the stunning arched window in the stairwell – which lead on to four bedrooms, a bathroom and a cloakroom. The rooms are sizeable with the potential to incorporate two en suites into at least two of the bedrooms.

Outside, Evaton Lodge enjoys a lovely elevated position and is fronted by four mature fir trees with a winding gravel driveway, which leads to a parking area and single garage.

The gardens are mainly laid to lawn and include a patio with level ground to the side and rear.

For more information, contact Attik Estate Agents.

PROPERTY FACTS

Quebec Road, Dereham

Guide price: £600,000

Attik Estate Agents, 01362 536022

www.attikestateagents.co.uk

