First look at new energy efficient homes for sale near Lowestoft

The first homes at Badger Building's new site in Blundeston have come to market - Credit: The Property People

The first energy efficient homes at an exclusive new development in Blundeston, near Lowestoft, have come up for sale, and prices start at £395,000.

The new four-bedroom detached homes at Lakeside are being sold by The Property People and are designed and constructed by one of the region's largest independently owned housebuilders, Badger Building.



One of the main benefits of a Badger home is its high level of energy efficiency, which can lower energy usage and utility bills. According to the Home Builders Federation, a new-build house saves owners on average £555 per annum against an established house.

The new homes include a number of energy efficient features which are typical of a Badger built home - Credit: The Property People

The properties at Lakeside are all fitted with a range of energy-efficient features, including A-rated gas boilers for heating and hot water and high-performance insulation throughout.

Heating systems include underfloor heating, controlled with zoned programmable thermostats, and thermostatically controlled radiators to the first floor. All rooms are also fitted with low-energy lighting.

Each new home at Lakeside comes with a 10-year build warranty - Credit: The Property People

Each property at Lakeside comes with a 10-year new build structural warranty, to give buyers greater peace of mind, as well as a range of security features including multi-point locking to front and rear doors, intruder alarms and external lighting.



There are 12 different house types available and depending on the stage of construction, buyers will have the choice of kitchen and wall tiling and the opportunity to personalise other features too.

The enhanced specification includes integrated kitchen appliances, bathrooms with fitted furniture or vanity units, Mira shower valves to include drencher heads, and Openreach fibre broadband direct to the house.

Lakeside is located off Hall Road, Blundeston, and prices start from £395,000. For more information, call 01493 656141.