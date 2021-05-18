Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £545k - and it has off-street parking
Victorian terraces certainly aren't hard to come by in Norwich - least of all in the sought-after area of the Golden Triangle - but few are as light or as spacious as this three-bed end of terrace, which is situated around 350 yards from Unthank Road and even comes with off-street parking.
The property is located on the corner of Ampthill Street and Woburn Road and is listed for sale for offers in excess of £545,000.
Selling agents Strutt and Parker describe it as a "handsome period house" and say it offers a rear courtyard area as well as a delightful, semi-wraparound garden - another feature rarely found in such a location.
Inside, the home offers well-proportioned living accommodation and generous reception rooms, which include a living room, conservatory and kitchen/diner.
The kitchen space features its original pamment flooring, as well as marble work surfaces and a range of built-in Siemens appliances, including a cooker, hob, oven and microwave. Velux windows also bathe the room in lots of natural light.
The property is entered through the snug on the ground floor, which is currently used as an office space. It could, however, be repurposed to create a lovely reception area, and would be particularly well-suited to owners who like to entertain, as it connects to the adjacent living room.
The ground floor is completed by a good-sized cloakroom and an integrated garage. A set of stairs also leads down to the lower basement which has been converted into a surprisingly light and airy bedroom, complete with fitted wardrobes.
The remaining two bedrooms are found on the first floor, situated off a small square landing, and are served by a shower room.
Outside, and to the front of the house, there is a well-maintained garden featuring a range of flower beds and, to the side of the house, there is a private courtyard area and parking space.
The house also benefits from a garden shed and garage which offers plenty of useful space and extra storage.
Contact Strutt & Parker for more information.
