Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £545k - and it has off-street parking

Published: 6:30 AM May 18, 2021

5 Ampthill Street, Norwich, is on the market for offers in excess of £545,000 - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Victorian terraces certainly aren't hard to come by in Norwich - least of all in the sought-after area of the Golden Triangle - but few are as light or as spacious as this three-bed end of terrace, which is situated around 350 yards from Unthank Road and even comes with off-street parking.

The property is located on the corner of Ampthill Street and Woburn Road and is listed for sale for offers in excess of £545,000.

Selling agents Strutt and Parker describe it as a "handsome period house" and say it offers a rear courtyard area as well as a delightful, semi-wraparound garden - another feature rarely found in such a location.

The three-bedroom property, which dates back to the Victorian period, is located on the corner of Ampthill Street and Woburn Road, just 600 yards from Unthank - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The ground floor snug, where you enter the property, has been turned into a sizeable home office but could also become a welcoming reception space, with stairs leading down to a basement bedroom - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The lower ground floor is home to a good-sized double bedroom with fitted wardrobes - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The open-plan kitchen diner, which features original pamment tiling and a good range of integrated appliances - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Inside, the home offers well-proportioned living accommodation and generous reception rooms, which include a living room, conservatory and kitchen/diner.

The kitchen space features its original pamment flooring, as well as marble work surfaces and a range of built-in Siemens appliances, including a cooker, hob, oven and microwave. Velux windows also bathe the room in lots of natural light.

You may also want to watch:

The property is entered through the snug on the ground floor, which is currently used as an office space. It could, however, be repurposed to create a lovely reception area, and would be particularly well-suited to owners who like to entertain, as it connects to the adjacent living room.

There are two good-sized double bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Strutt & Parker

One of two first-floor bedrooms at this Victorian end terrace, which is for sale on Ampthill Street, Norwich - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The property has two shower rooms, including this one with a wet room, on the ground floor - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The light-filled conservatory leads out on to a lovely courtyard garden - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The ground floor is completed by a good-sized cloakroom and an integrated garage. A set of stairs also leads down to the lower basement which has been converted into a surprisingly light and airy bedroom, complete with fitted wardrobes.

The remaining two bedrooms are found on the first floor, situated off a small square landing, and are served by a shower room.

Outside, and to the front of the house, there is a well-maintained garden featuring a range of flower beds and, to the side of the house, there is a private courtyard area and parking space.

Unusually for a property in this location, there is an outdoor courtyard area which provides off-road parking - Credit: Strutt & Parker

There is a lovely garden at the front, as well as a courtyard at the rear and an off-road parking space, plus a garage - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The house also benefits from a garden shed and garage which offers plenty of useful space and extra storage.

Contact Strutt & Parker for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Ampthill Street, Norwich

OIEO £545,000

Strutt & Parker, 01603 950079, www.struttandparker.com



