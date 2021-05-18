News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £545k - and it has off-street parking

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 AM May 18, 2021   
Victorian brick end terrace with path leading up to blue door behind a brown picket fence and pink wall

5 Ampthill Street, Norwich, is on the market for offers in excess of £545,000 - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Victorian terraces certainly aren't hard to come by in Norwich - least of all in the sought-after area of the Golden Triangle - but few are as light or as spacious as this three-bed end of terrace, which is situated around 350 yards from Unthank Road and even comes with off-street parking.

The property is located on the corner of Ampthill Street and Woburn Road and is listed for sale for offers in excess of £545,000.

Selling agents Strutt and Parker describe it as a "handsome period house" and say it offers a rear courtyard area as well as a delightful, semi-wraparound garden - another feature rarely found in such a location.

Aerial view of end terrace property with pink boundary wall and slightly curved exterior

The three-bedroom property, which dates back to the Victorian period, is located on the corner of Ampthill Street and Woburn Road, just 600 yards from Unthank - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Well lit study with sash windows, wall of filled book cases, wooden desk, chair and stairs leading down

The ground floor snug, where you enter the property, has been turned into a sizeable home office but could also become a welcoming reception space, with stairs leading down to a basement bedroom - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Basement bedroom with book shelves, fitted wardrobes, wood-effect flooring and one window

The lower ground floor is home to a good-sized double bedroom with fitted wardrobes - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Kitchen/diner with terracotta-coloured pamment tiles on the floor and door leading to conservatory

The open-plan kitchen diner, which features original pamment tiling and a good range of integrated appliances - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Inside, the home offers well-proportioned living accommodation and generous reception rooms, which include a living room, conservatory and kitchen/diner.

The kitchen space features its original pamment flooring, as well as marble work surfaces and a range of built-in Siemens appliances, including a cooker, hob, oven and microwave. Velux windows also bathe the room in lots of natural light.

The property is entered through the snug on the ground floor, which is currently used as an office space. It could, however, be repurposed to create a lovely reception area, and would be particularly well-suited to owners who like to entertain, as it connects to the adjacent living room.

Large double bedrooms with slightly curved walls, sash windows, blue curtains, carpet

There are two good-sized double bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Light-filled double bedroom with sash windows with a pretty outlook over city terraces

One of two first-floor bedrooms at this Victorian end terrace, which is for sale on Ampthill Street, Norwich - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Grey-tiled wet room with slim vanity unit, toilet and square-shaped curtain cubicle with shower curtain

The property has two shower rooms, including this one with a wet room, on the ground floor - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Light-filled glass conservatory with tiled floor and patio doors leading out to courtyard garden

The light-filled conservatory leads out on to a lovely courtyard garden - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The ground floor is completed by a good-sized cloakroom and an integrated garage. A set of stairs also leads down to the lower basement which has been converted into a surprisingly light and airy bedroom, complete with fitted wardrobes.

The remaining two bedrooms are found on the first floor, situated off a small square landing, and are served by a shower room.

Outside, and to the front of the house, there is a well-maintained garden featuring a range of flower beds and, to the side of the house, there is a private courtyard area and parking space.

Courtyard area with patio, garden furniture, pots, glass conservatory and garage with barn style doors

Unusually for a property in this location, there is an outdoor courtyard area which provides off-road parking - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Aerial view of end terrace with glass conservatory, attached garage and courtyard parking area

There is a lovely garden at the front, as well as a courtyard at the rear and an off-road parking space, plus a garage - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The house also benefits from a garden shed and garage which offers plenty of useful space and extra storage.

Contact Strutt & Parker for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Ampthill Street, Norwich
OIEO £545,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 950079, www.struttandparker.com


