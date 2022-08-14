Elizabethan manor house with 20 acres and a pool on sale for £2.75m

This Edwardian manor is on the market for £2.75m - Credit: Sowerbys

An Elizabethan manor house in west Norfolk, which is Grade II listed and set in 20 acres of land, is on the market for £2.75m with Sowerbys.

It is believed that Foulden Hall dates back to the 16th century and though it has been sympathetically renovated lots of period features remain like high ceilings, sash windows, the original oak staircase and more.

The manor opens on the left side of the property to the entrance hall with limestone flooring. This leads to the sitting room, the study, the drawing room and the dining room which easily sits 16.

On the right side of the hall are the games room, the boot room, the shower room and the kitchen and breakfast room with Italian granite worktops, an Everhot oven, an island and French doors to the garden. There is also a cellar.

Also on the ground floor is a self-contained annex. It has a study, a shower room, a small kitchen-diner with an Aga and a sitting room which have access to the courtyard.

Upstairs there are six generous bedrooms that have views of the surrounding grounds, three have an ensuite and three have a dressing room.

The second floor has three attic rooms and loft space.

The hall is set in 20 acres of land with enough formal gardens, a pasture and woodland to keep the residents entertained.

There are also a patio, a stables and paddock, a kitchen garden, a lake, a heated swimming pool, a tennis court and a croquet lawn.

The large outbuilding contains a triple garage and an equestrian centre with three stables, two foaling boxes, a mess room, a large central area and a washdown.

Foulden Hall is in the small village of Foulden which has a garage, a village hall and a green with a playground.

The village is eight miles from Swaffham, 13 from Thetford and 32 from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Foulden, west Norfolk

Guide price: £2,750,000

Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com