Elizabethan manor house with 20 acres and a pool on sale for £2.75m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:15 AM August 14, 2022
xxx_01_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

This Edwardian manor is on the market for £2.75m - Credit: Sowerbys

An Elizabethan manor house in west Norfolk, which is Grade II listed and set in 20 acres of land, is on the market for £2.75m with Sowerbys.

It is believed that Foulden Hall dates back to the 16th century and though it has been sympathetically renovated lots of period features remain like high ceilings, sash windows, the original oak staircase and more.

xxx_02_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

There is a private drive leading to the house - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_03_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

The original oak staircase dates back to the 16th century - Credit: Sowerbys

The manor opens on the left side of the property to the entrance hall with limestone flooring. This leads to the sitting room, the study, the drawing room and the dining room which easily sits 16.

On the right side of the hall are the games room, the boot room, the shower room and the kitchen and breakfast room with Italian granite worktops, an Everhot oven, an island and French doors to the garden. There is also a cellar.

xxx_04_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

The drawing room has a large box bay window and a fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_05_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

The sitting room of the entrance hall - Credit: Sowerbys

Also on the ground floor is a self-contained annex. It has a study, a shower room, a small kitchen-diner with an Aga and a sitting room which have access to the courtyard.

Upstairs there are six generous bedrooms that have views of the surrounding grounds, three have an ensuite and three have a dressing room.

xxx_06_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

The study has a feature fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_07_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

The dining room can comfortably sit 16 - Credit: Sowerbys

The second floor has three attic rooms and loft space.

The hall is set in 20 acres of land with enough formal gardens, a pasture and woodland to keep the residents entertained.

xxx_08_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

The kitchen has an island and French doors to the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_09_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

One of the six bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

There are also a patio, a stables and paddock, a kitchen garden, a lake, a heated swimming pool, a tennis court and a croquet lawn.

The large outbuilding contains a triple garage and an equestrian centre with three stables, two foaling boxes, a mess room, a large central area and a washdown.

xxx_10_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

One of the upstairs bathrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_11_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

One of the six bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Foulden Hall is in the small village of Foulden which has a garage, a village hall and a green with a playground.

The village is eight miles from Swaffham, 13 from Thetford and 32 from Norwich.

xxx_12_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

The outbuilding contains a triple garage and equestrian facilities - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_13_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

There is a heated swimming pool in the garden that overlooks the grounds - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Foulden, west Norfolk

xxx_14_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

Part of the grounds are made up of a lake - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_15_fouldenhall_westnorfolk_aug22

The Hall has formal lawns, a kitchen garden, woodland and fields - Credit: Sowerbys

Guide price: £2,750,000

Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com

West Norfolk News
Thetford News
Swaffham News

