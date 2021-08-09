News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Looking for an investment? Eight garages are for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:30 AM August 9, 2021   
Row of five concrete garages with white doors on edge of residential area in Cromer

Eight garages arranged in two blocks will go under the hammer at online auction later this month - Credit: Brown & Co

Eight garages arranged in two blocks are to go under the hammer with Brown & Co later this month, in what auction manager Trevor Blythe describes as an "unusual lot".

The lot is situated off Lynewood Close in Cromer and will be part of the firm's next online auction, scheduled for August 18. It's priced at a guide of £55,000-£65,000.

"It's an investment opportunity but it's eight garages, seven currently let, producing just under £6,000 per annum with the potential to increase the rental income by letting the empty unit," says Mr Blythe.

Row of three concrete garages on edge of residential estate in Cromer, north Norfolk

The "unusual lot" is listed at a guide of £55,000-£65,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

The garages are currently let under licence at various prices, with the potential for a new investor to increase rents.

Lynewood Close is located on the outskirts of Cromer, where there are a wide range of facilities. Brown & Co also advise that the successful bidder is likely to have to bear the cost of any replacement lock on the vacant garage.

For more information, contact Brown & Co on 01603 598257.

