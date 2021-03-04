News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this Edwardian terrace for sale in Aylsham for £360,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:22 PM March 4, 2021   
Photograph showing an Edwardian period end terrace with an enclosed brick porch and a trailer outside sat on a shingle driveway

An Edwardian terrace within walking distance to Aylsham town centre has come up for sale - Credit: Minors & Brady

An Edwardian terrace with a contemporary edge has come up for sale in Aylsham, and thanks to Chancellor Rishi Sunak's decision to extend the Stamp Duty holiday until the end of June, you could make a tax saving on it too, as it's priced at a guide of £360,000.

In yesterday's Budget it was announced that Stamp Duty Land Tax would continue to be suspended on the first £500,000 of all sales in England and Northern Ireland until the end of June. After that, it will drop to a nil rate band of £250,000, before returning to the standard band of £125,000 on October 1.

Photograph showing a large neutral-coloured living room with beige sofas and a coffee table, a fern in the corner and picture rails across the top of the wall

The light and airy living room which features an eye-catching feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

Minors & Brady, selling the home, describe the property as offering “Edwardian elegance with a modern twist”, a vibe that’s evident as soon as you walk in the door. 

The property is home to a number of period details but none are as striking as the grand fireplace in the living room, a light and airy space that truly takes centre stage.

Other details include the terracotta tiling in the entrance hall, which is a lovely, eye-catching feature upon entrance, gorgeous wood flooring in the dining room, which is currently used as a bedroom, and impressive feature fireplaces in two of the upstairs bedrooms.

Photograph showing the inside of a pink kitchen with Shaker-style units and a table and chairs at the end in front of patio doors

Inside the kitchen/breakfast room that features a good range of wall and base units and an eye-level double oven - Credit: Minors & Brady


The kitchen/diner at the back of the property is a well-proportioned sociable space that offers a good range of wall and base units, plus wooden work tops, 
a ceramic sink and a built-in double oven with gas hob.

There’s also plenty of space for a dishwasher and fridge, as well as French doors at the rear that lead out onto a fully enclosed garden. This is mainly laid to lawn but also features patio areas and flower beds, as well as a magnolia tree that offers beautiful white blooms.

Photograph showing the inside of an Edwardian entrance hall with period tiling on the floor and a gallery wall hanging as stairs lead up to a landing

The property features beautiful terracotta tiling in the entrance hall - Credit: Minors & Brady


Upstairs, the first floor landing leads onto three good-sized bedrooms, including a large master bedroom with beautiful wood flooring.

The property also features a large loft which could offer further living space, if converted, although buyers would need to seek the appropriate permissions and guidance.

To the front of the home there is a shingle driveway with space for two vehicles and gated access to the side, which leads to the rear garden. 

Photograph showing a kitchen table with six chairs centred around it and a vase of flowers in the middle

The kitchen/breakfast room overlooks the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady


Aylsham town centre is just a short walk away.

PROPERTY FACTS
Oakfield Road, Aylsham
Guide price: £360,000
Minors & Brady, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

