See inside this Edwardian terrace for sale in Aylsham for £360,000

Published: 3:22 PM March 4, 2021

An Edwardian terrace with a contemporary edge has come up for sale in Aylsham, and thanks to Chancellor Rishi Sunak's decision to extend the Stamp Duty holiday until the end of June, you could make a tax saving on it too, as it's priced at a guide of £360,000.

In yesterday's Budget it was announced that Stamp Duty Land Tax would continue to be suspended on the first £500,000 of all sales in England and Northern Ireland until the end of June. After that, it will drop to a nil rate band of £250,000, before returning to the standard band of £125,000 on October 1.

Minors & Brady, selling the home, describe the property as offering “Edwardian elegance with a modern twist”, a vibe that’s evident as soon as you walk in the door.



The property is home to a number of period details but none are as striking as the grand fireplace in the living room, a light and airy space that truly takes centre stage.



Other details include the terracotta tiling in the entrance hall, which is a lovely, eye-catching feature upon entrance, gorgeous wood flooring in the dining room, which is currently used as a bedroom, and impressive feature fireplaces in two of the upstairs bedrooms.

The kitchen/diner at the back of the property is a well-proportioned sociable space that offers a good range of wall and base units, plus wooden work tops,

a ceramic sink and a built-in double oven with gas hob.



There’s also plenty of space for a dishwasher and fridge, as well as French doors at the rear that lead out onto a fully enclosed garden. This is mainly laid to lawn but also features patio areas and flower beds, as well as a magnolia tree that offers beautiful white blooms.

Upstairs, the first floor landing leads onto three good-sized bedrooms, including a large master bedroom with beautiful wood flooring.



The property also features a large loft which could offer further living space, if converted, although buyers would need to seek the appropriate permissions and guidance.



To the front of the home there is a shingle driveway with space for two vehicles and gated access to the side, which leads to the rear garden.

Aylsham town centre is just a short walk away.

PROPERTY FACTS

Oakfield Road, Aylsham

Guide price: £360,000

Minors & Brady, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk