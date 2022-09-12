First look at 'exceptional' new eco homes for sale in Norfolk for £685k

A CGI impression of one of the new energy-efficient homes for sale at Bucks Mill, Banham - Credit: William H Brown

An exclusive development of four energy-efficient homes has come up for sale in Banham, south west Norfolk, with prices starting at a guide of £685,000.

The four and five-bedroom homes at Bucks Mill have been constructed by luxury housebuilders WSB Developments and are A-rated for their energy efficiency.



The properties are described by selling agents William H Brown as "exceptional eco homes" and include air source heat pumps and solar panels, as well as high levels of fabric insulation and wiring to the garages for electric car chargers.

Four A-rated energy efficient homes have come up for sale at Bucks Mill, an exclusive new development in Banham - Credit: William H Brown

Homes also include underfloor heating to the ground floor and radiators on the first - all of which is zoned and controlled by smart touch-screen control. There are TV points in the living spaces, as well as in the studies and bedrooms, and the homes are all kitted out with Cat 6 cabling.



Accommodation includes premium kitchens fitted with quartz worktops as standard, as well as high-quality Bosch appliances and a choice of Porcelanosa tiles – and depending on build stage, there’s also the flexibility for buyers to choose their finish.

The open-plan kitchen/diner at a property at Bucks Mill, Banham - Credit: William H Brown

The homes have been designed with both sociability and privacy in mind and comprise open-plan kitchen-diners and separate lounges.



The bathrooms are also well-fitted, featuring stylish and contemporary suites with all the mod-cons you’d expect, including vanity units, rainfall showers and heated towel rails.

The modern living space at one of the properties for sale at Bucks Mill in Banham - Credit: William H Brown

Chalet bungalows at the site will have the added benefit of a flexible yet habitable space above the garage, providing a generous floor space which could be upgraded, depending on the buyer’s needs. An additional en suite bathroom or small kitchenette could be advantageous, creating a self-contained annexe or the ultimate space for working from home.



Externally, the properties have block-paved driveways with generous parking and garages with electric, remote-controlled doors. Front gardens are fully landscaped with large patios at the rear.

A CGI of one of the bedrooms inside the newly-built properties at Bucks Mill, Banham - Credit: William H Brown

A four-bed house at Bucks Mill is priced at a guide price of £685,000, and a five-bed at a guide of £825,000.



Selling agents William H Brown Select will be hosting an open day on Saturday, September 24. For more information, call the office on 01603 221797 or visit www.bucksmill.co.uk

