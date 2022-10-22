News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The Norfolk village where house prices have risen every year - for 20 years

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:45 PM October 22, 2022
Updated: 3:13 PM October 22, 2022
Annie Vanstone at her new shop Squidgy and Moo in East Rudham selling local produce.

With its thriving village shops and strong sense of community, East Rudham is among the most desirable villages in the country, with house prices rising every year - for the last 20 years - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Norfolk village has been revealed as one of the most desirable places to buy a property in the UK.

According to the Telegraph, East Rudham is among 20 villages in the UK that have seen house prices rise for 20 straight years, between 2001 and 2021.

Research conducted by the newspaper found house prices had grown 233pc, with the average price standing at £577,636.

East Rudham, near to Fakenham, was praised for its strong sense of community, thriving local food businesses and its pub. 

The picturesque village offers easy access to the north Norfolk coast and its green becomes a focal point for events in the summer.

Unlike nearby coastal villages like Burnham Market and Heacham, East Rudham has far fewer holiday homes and is instead a "working village", according to the Telegraph.

Earlier this year, the village pub, the Crown Inn, was visited by Hollywood A-lister John Travolta much to the joy of locals. 

