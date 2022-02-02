East of England housing value breaks £900bn barrier

The total value of homes in the East of England has been valued at over £900bn - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The total value of all UK homes broke a record high of £8.4 trillion in 2021, according to new research by Savills - with those in the East of England valued at over £900 billion.

The UK value rose by £804 billion in 2021 - the biggest annual increase in value ever recorded - and a rise of 10.6pc on 2020, the fastest annual percentage growth since 2006.

Savills says that in the East of England there are 2.65m homes worth a total of £954 billion – a rise of £99 billion (11.6pc) on last year.

Natalie Howlett-Clarke, joint head of residential at Savills in Norfolk

The stamp duty holiday, low interest rates and the pandemic contributed to the shift, with lifestyle changes like working from home, commuting less and wanting more outside space encouraging more people to move.

Housing values differed by region as households moved from smaller urban properties to more spacious suburbs, with regional markets outpacing the capital.

Natalie Howlett-Clarke, joint head of residential sales at Savills in Norfolk, said it was no surprise, with a shrinking supply of stock and a surge in demand for larger homes in coastal and country locations creating strong market conditions.

“The research very much tallies with what we’ve been experiencing on the ground,” she said. “The stamp duty holiday and low interest rates encouraged many people to move who perhaps wouldn’t have otherwise.

"But, over and above that, lifestyle needs and housing preferences hugely shifted over the course of the pandemic, with many reassessing what they wanted from their living arrangements in response to increased working from home and the need for more inside and outside space.

"It really is quite staggering just how busy the market has been and testament to just what a great place Norfolk is to live – something that more and more people are now discovering.”

Katy Stephenson, associate director in the residential team at Savills in Suffolk

Katy Stephenson, from the residential sales team at Savills in Suffolk specialises in property in Bury St Edmunds and the surrounding area and says that Suffolk has also become a hotspot for demand.

"Properties on the coast have been especially popular but we have also seen a rise in the number of people searching for larger homes in quiet, rural locations, albeit well connected and close to larger towns so that they can still benefit from the shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes that they have to offer," she said.

"In a lot of cases properties were sold within days of becoming available – resulting in fewer homes to meet demand. This imbalance led to increased competition among buyers and inevitably pushed up prices.”

Since the pandemic many people have relocated to the country or the coast

Savills' data also revealed that Government support for homeownership through the stamp duty holiday, as well as record funding from the Bank of Mum and Dad, saw the total value of occupied homes owned by mortgage owners pass £2.9 trillion for the first time ever - increasing by £297 billion in 2021 alone.

Despite this, those owned and occupied by those without a mortgage continued to be the fastest growing section of the market in 2021, up 12pc on the year before to reach a total of £3.3 trillion.