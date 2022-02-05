Property with three-bed home and chip shop on sale for £400k
- Credit: abbotFox
This unique Martham property with a three-bed house, a one-bed annex, and two shops is on the market for £400,000.
The estate agent called this a "unique owner-operator business opportunity in a prime location" for trade from both locals and coastal holidaymakers.
The two shops are currently a chip shop and a store. The chip shop has a serving counter with large signage, a waiting area and a preparation counter as well as a kitchen to the rear.
It includes everything needed to produce fish and chips and once produced "a handsome turnover and profit margin" when open four days a week.
The ground floor of the thatched house contains a dining room, a sitting room, a kitchen, a toilet and a shower room.
There is also an annex with a living space, a bathroom, a kitchenette and a bedroom.
The first floor includes three bedrooms and a shower room.
There is a large garage between the chip shop and the other shop, with two storage rooms. There is also a garden to the rear of the property.
The property is on The Green, a central part of the village of Martham.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Green, Martham
Guide Price: £400,000
AbbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk