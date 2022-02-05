News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Property with three-bed home and chip shop on sale for £400k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:44 AM February 5, 2022
PROP - The Green, Martham

The front of the property with (R-L) the store, the garage, the chip shop, the main house and the annex - Credit: abbotFox

This unique Martham property with a three-bed house, a one-bed annex, and two shops is on the market for £400,000.

The estate agent called this a "unique owner-operator business opportunity in a prime location" for trade from both locals and coastal holidaymakers.

PROP - The Green, Martham

The front of the chip shop, currently called Taylor's Quality Fish and Chips - Credit: abbotFox

PROP - The Green, Martham

The property faces the green in Martham - Credit: abbotFox

The two shops are currently a chip shop and a store. The chip shop has a serving counter with large signage, a waiting area and a preparation counter as well as a kitchen to the rear. 

It includes everything needed to produce fish and chips and once produced "a handsome turnover and profit margin" when open four days a week.

PROP - The Green, Martham

The waiting area and front of service counter in the chip shop - Credit: abbotFox

PROP - The Green, Martham

The preparation and service counters in the chip shop - Credit: abbotFox

The ground floor of the thatched house contains a dining room, a sitting room, a kitchen, a toilet and a shower room.

There is also an annex with a living space, a bathroom, a kitchenette and a bedroom.

The first floor includes three bedrooms and a shower room.

PROP - The Green, Martham

The kitchen in the back of the chip shop - Credit: abbotFox

PROP - The Green, Martham

Part of the green in Martham, in front of the property - Credit: abbotFox

There is a large garage between the chip shop and the other shop, with two storage rooms. There is also a garden to the rear of the property.

The property is on The Green, a central part of the village of Martham.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Green, Martham

Guide Price: £400,000

AbbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk

