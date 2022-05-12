Country house with three flats, treehouse and pool up for sale

6:46 AM May 12, 2022

The Old Meeting House, built in the 1700s, is on the market in east Norfolk - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A house thought to date from the 1700s with a swimming pool and a treehouse is on the market for £750,000.

The Old Meeting House is believed to be built in 1750 and until 1943 was a place of worship. After that it was a tractor and grain store and later a private residence used for staging operas.

The entrance hall into the home - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The garden room has French doors to the garden and a log burner - Credit: Jackson-Stops

With three self-contained flats, the property could generate a rental income.

The house is entered into the front hall which leads to the garden room, dining room and kitchen.

The kitchen is part of the huge open-plan living space - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The conservatory has three French doors to the garden - Credit: Jackson-Stops

There is also a study, a toilet, a swimming pool, conservatory and sitting room.

The ground floor also contains two separate flats each with two bedrooms, bathroom and living spaces with kitchens.

The indoor swimming pool - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The bedroom in the master suite - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Upstairs there are two bedrooms with en suites and the master suite with a sitting room, a bedroom and a bathroom.

The first floor also has another flat with two-bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and a living room.

The bathroom in the master suite - Credit: Jackson-Stops

One of the bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Jackson-Stops

And the second floor has four final bedrooms, three bathrooms and a storage room.

The garden is walled with a raised terrace and paved patio. It has expansive countryside views, especially from the treehouse.

One of the bedrooms on the second floor - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The garden has a patio with views of surrounding fields - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The Old Meeting House is in an elevated position near Claxton in east Norfolk.

Claxton is nine miles southeast of Norwich and 18 miles from Great Yarmouth.

The garden has a lawn and a large treehouse - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The garden is walled with a raised terrace - Credit: Jackson-Stops

PROPERTY FACTS

Folly Lane, Claxton

Guide pride: £750,000

Jackson-Stops, 01603 612333, www.jackson-stops.co.uk