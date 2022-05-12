News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Country house with three flats, treehouse and pool up for sale

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:46 AM May 12, 2022
xxx_FOLLYLANE_CLAXTON_MAY22

The Old Meeting House, built in the 1700s, is on the market in east Norfolk - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A house thought to date from the 1700s with a swimming pool and a treehouse is on the market for £750,000.

The Old Meeting House is believed to be built in 1750 and until 1943 was a place of worship. After that it was a tractor and grain store and later a private residence used for staging operas.

xxx_FOLLYLANE_CLAXTON_MAY22

The entrance hall into the home - Credit: Jackson-Stops

xxx_FOLLYLANE_CLAXTON_MAY22

The garden room has French doors to the garden and a log burner - Credit: Jackson-Stops

With three self-contained flats, the property could generate a rental income.

The house is entered into the front hall which leads to the garden room, dining room and kitchen.

xxx_FOLLYLANE_CLAXTON_MAY22

The kitchen is part of the huge open-plan living space - Credit: Jackson-Stops

xxx_FOLLYLANE_CLAXTON_MAY22

The conservatory has three French doors to the garden - Credit: Jackson-Stops

There is also a study, a toilet, a swimming pool, conservatory and sitting room.

The ground floor also contains two separate flats each with two bedrooms, bathroom and living spaces with kitchens.

xxx_FOLLYLANE_CLAXTON_MAY22

The indoor swimming pool - Credit: Jackson-Stops

xxx_FOLLYLANE_CLAXTON_MAY22

The bedroom in the master suite - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Upstairs there are two bedrooms with en suites and the master suite with a sitting room, a bedroom and a bathroom.

The first floor also has another flat with two-bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and a living room.

xxx_FOLLYLANE_CLAXTON_MAY22

The bathroom in the master suite - Credit: Jackson-Stops

xxx_FOLLYLANE_CLAXTON_MAY22

One of the bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Jackson-Stops

And the second floor has four final bedrooms, three bathrooms and a storage room.

The garden is walled with a raised terrace and paved patio. It has expansive countryside views, especially from the treehouse.

xxx_FOLLYLANE_CLAXTON_MAY22

One of the bedrooms on the second floor - Credit: Jackson-Stops

xxx_FOLLYLANE_CLAXTON_MAY22

The garden has a patio with views of surrounding fields - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The Old Meeting House is in an elevated position near Claxton in east Norfolk.

Claxton is nine miles southeast of Norwich and 18 miles from Great Yarmouth.

xxx_FOLLYLANE_CLAXTON_MAY22

The garden has a lawn and a large treehouse - Credit: Jackson-Stops

xxx_FOLLYLANE_CLAXTON_MAY22

The garden is walled with a raised terrace - Credit: Jackson-Stops

PROPERTY FACTS

Folly Lane, Claxton

Guide pride: £750,000

Jackson-Stops, 01603 612333, www.jackson-stops.co.uk

