Country house with three flats, treehouse and pool up for sale
- Credit: Jackson-Stops
A house thought to date from the 1700s with a swimming pool and a treehouse is on the market for £750,000.
The Old Meeting House is believed to be built in 1750 and until 1943 was a place of worship. After that it was a tractor and grain store and later a private residence used for staging operas.
With three self-contained flats, the property could generate a rental income.
The house is entered into the front hall which leads to the garden room, dining room and kitchen.
There is also a study, a toilet, a swimming pool, conservatory and sitting room.
The ground floor also contains two separate flats each with two bedrooms, bathroom and living spaces with kitchens.
Upstairs there are two bedrooms with en suites and the master suite with a sitting room, a bedroom and a bathroom.
The first floor also has another flat with two-bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and a living room.
And the second floor has four final bedrooms, three bathrooms and a storage room.
The garden is walled with a raised terrace and paved patio. It has expansive countryside views, especially from the treehouse.
The Old Meeting House is in an elevated position near Claxton in east Norfolk.
Claxton is nine miles southeast of Norwich and 18 miles from Great Yarmouth.
PROPERTY FACTS
Folly Lane, Claxton
Guide pride: £750,000
Jackson-Stops, 01603 612333, www.jackson-stops.co.uk