Seaside pub with permission to convert is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:15 AM September 29, 2021   
Duke of Edinburgh pub, Bacton, which is for sale with Auction House East Anglia

The former Duke of Edinburgh pub in Bacton

A former public house dating back to the Victorian era will go under the hammer on October 20 - complete with permission to convert it into a residential home.

The former Duke of Edinburgh pub in Bacton is listed at a guide price of £250,000 with Auction House East Anglia.

It sits in a plot of just over half an acre and is detached and Victorian in style. Despite its age, the property is not listed, nor in a conservation area, and it could offer new buyers a number of opportunities.

Former function room of the Duke of Edinburgh pub in Bacton, Norfolk

Inside the former pub - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Hallway of the former Duke of Edinburgh pub, Bacton

Inside the pub - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Bar area in the former Duke of Edinburgh pub in Bacton, Norfolk

The bar area - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Planning permission was granted earlier this year to convert the property into an eight-bedroom home.

Proposed accommodation would include a sitting room, breakfast room, dining room, kitchen/diner, office, two cloakrooms and a utility on the ground floor, with eight bedrooms - including five en suites - upstairs.

Once converted, the property could make a sizeable family home or perhaps a guesthouse, making use of its seaside location.

Function room in the Duke of Edinburgh pub, Bacton

Inside the former Duke of Edinburgh pub, Bacton, which is for sale by auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Brick and flint outbuildings at a half acre site in Bacton

The outbuildings which could be developed - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Brick and flint Duke of Edinburgh pub in Bacton in Norfolk

The former Duke of Edinburgh pub in Bacton is for sale by auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Outside, there is a large garden, outbuildings which could be developed and ample off-road parking.

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, October 20. For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100. 

