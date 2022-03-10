Grade II-listed shop in sought-after part of town up for auction

A Grade II-listed property in the heritage triangle of Diss town centre is up for auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It has been a jewellers and most recently an antique shop, but now the owners of a 300-year-old building have decided to put it up for auction.

The Grade II-listed property in the heritage triangle of Diss town centre is being listed with a guide price of £100,000 to £120,000.

It was bought by John and Sue Hammond in 2002 who ran it as a jewellery shop.

Mr Hammond, 67, said: “I think the building is about 300 years old.

“It has a really interesting history. When we bought it 20 years ago, we discovered a strange little attic with loads of receipts from the 19th century.

“There was one from 1890 from the Ipswich ice company. We gave a lot of them to the Diss museum.”

The couple first opened Every Cloud in the town in 1999 at a previous property after they completed a two-year cycle around the world.

And after a successful 10 years in business, they decided to retire in 2009 but continued to rent out the building.

It was most recently occupied by Vision Emporium which closed in January this year.

Mr and Mrs Hammond had planned on finding another tenant but due to personal circumstances they made the decision to sell the property.

It is listed with Auction House East Anglia and will be auctioned on Wednesday, March 23.

On the firm's website it states: “This is a charming timber framed property with retail areas with large window frontage and display cabinets on the ground floor.

“On the first floor there are three individual rooms which could provide further retail space or storage as well as a small kitchenette area.

“It may be possible to convert the first floor into a flat.”

Mr Hammond, who has lived in Diss for 25 years, added: “It’s a lovely building and it has a really nice feel to it.

“It’s ready for the next owner. I can imagine a really quirky business fitting in well

“It seems to be a popular area, which is attracting more businesses.”