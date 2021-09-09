First look at new million-pound homes coming to East Carleton

Published: 3:00 PM September 9, 2021

A CGI impression of what Plot 1, priced at £1.1m, will look like - Credit: Warners New Homes

Two contemporary new homes have come up for sale in East Carleton, which are expected to be finished next summer.

The two properties sit off the highly sought after Intwood Lane, just five miles from Norwich and are being built by Devlin Developments. Both are being sold by Warners New Homes.

Plot 1 sits in a third of an acre and is priced at a guide of £1.1m. Once complete, highlights will include a beautiful master suite with dressing area and en suite, a large open-plan living space, media room and study, as well as three further bedrooms including a vaulted guest room with en suite.

A CGI impression of what the garden at plot 1 will look like - Credit: Warners New Homes

The property will also offer far-reaching views and a double garage.

Next door, Plot 2, which also sits in a third of an acre, will be slightly bigger and extend to over 3,700 sq ft.

CGI impression of Plot 2 to be built by Devlin Developments in East Carleton, Norfolk - Credit: Warners New Homes

Priced at a guide of £1.35m, it will include a stunning open plan kitchen, dining and family room with partially vaulted ceiling, media room, study, pantry and luxurious master suite with dressing area, en suite and balcony. There will also be three further bedrooms, including a vaulted guest bedroom, also with en suite.

The home will also have a double garage and generous wraparound gardens.

CGI impression of what plot 2 will look like from the rear - Credit: Warners New Homes

Depending on the build stage at the time of purchase, buyers will be able to choose the finishes in their kitchens, which will come fully fitted with Bosch appliances, including a double oven, dishwasher and wine cooler, as well as some finishes for the bathrooms.

Both properties will have air source heating systems and be fitted with Cat 6 cabling and USB points.

TV, Sky and data points will also be installed in each of the rooms and both properties will also come complete with their own CCTV systems and alarms.

For more information, contact Warners New Homes on

01953 604431.

