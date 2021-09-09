News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

First look at new million-pound homes coming to East Carleton

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:00 PM September 9, 2021   
CGI image of modern timber framed home with gravel driveway and vaulted front

A CGI impression of what Plot 1, priced at £1.1m, will look like - Credit: Warners New Homes

Two contemporary new homes have come up for sale in East Carleton, which are expected to be finished next summer.

The two properties sit off the highly sought after Intwood Lane, just five miles from Norwich and are being built by Devlin Developments. Both are being sold by Warners New Homes.

Plot 1 sits in a third of an acre and is priced at a guide of £1.1m. Once complete, highlights will include a beautiful master suite with dressing area and en suite, a large open-plan living space, media room and study, as well as three further bedrooms including a vaulted guest room with en suite.

CGI impression of contemporary new build home to be built in East Carleton, Norfolk

A CGI impression of what the garden at plot 1 will look like - Credit: Warners New Homes

The property will also offer far-reaching views and a double garage.

Next door, Plot 2, which also sits in a third of an acre, will be slightly bigger and extend to over 3,700 sq ft.

CGI impression of contemporary new home with timber cladding to be built in East Carleton, Norfolk

CGI impression of Plot 2 to be built by Devlin Developments in East Carleton, Norfolk - Credit: Warners New Homes

You may also want to watch:

Priced at a guide of £1.35m, it will include a stunning open plan kitchen, dining and family room with partially vaulted ceiling, media room, study, pantry and luxurious master suite with dressing area, en suite and balcony. There will also be three further bedrooms, including a vaulted guest bedroom, also with en suite.

The home will also have a double garage and generous wraparound gardens.

CGI graphic of contemporary new build property with balcony and lowered outdoor seating area

CGI impression of what plot 2 will look like from the rear - Credit: Warners New Homes

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 20s among seven patient deaths with Covid in last fortnight
  2. 2 New all-you-can-eat Brazilian restaurant opens in Norwich
  3. 3 Woman jailed for causing deaths of 'loving' couple in crash
  1. 4 Pride group plans protest in village after sex club row
  2. 5 Tea room blooms again under new owners
  3. 6 Jail for dangerous sex offender snared by paedophile hunters
  4. 7 Norwich City fans hit out at BBC Premier League documentary
  5. 8 Dog seen attacking seal on Norfolk beach
  6. 9 'Shut it down!' - Police called to town council meeting
  7. 10 Council investigates village sex club after complaints

Depending on the build stage at the time of purchase, buyers will be able to choose the finishes in their kitchens, which will come fully fitted with Bosch appliances, including a double oven, dishwasher and wine cooler, as well as some finishes for the bathrooms.

Both properties will have air source heating systems and be fitted with Cat 6 cabling and USB points.

TV, Sky and data points will also be installed in each of the rooms and both properties will also come complete with their own CCTV systems and alarms.

For more information, contact Warners New Homes on 
01953 604431.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.


South Norfolk News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Blofield junction resurfacing diversion

A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The A47 at Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed due to spillage of offal

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking

9 of the best places to eat in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
nicola o'brian

Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon