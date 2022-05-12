Cottage set in an acre of land is up for sale - with permission to develop

The three-bed terrace cottage comes with planning permission to extend to create a four-bed home - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A three-bed end terrace with permission to extend has come up for sale in Bawburgh – complete with planning to create two further homes in a former hatchery on the same site.



The plot is listed for sale with Arnolds Keys at a guide price of £525,000 and includes granted planning permission for a two-storey side extension to the existing cottage on New Road.

Inside the cottage which has permission to extend - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The modern kitchen in the three-bed cottage - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Inside the cottage - Credit: Arnolds Keys

With the extension, the property would become a comfortable four-bedroom family home with two reception rooms and an open-plan kitchen, living and dining space. It would also have a utility room, ground-floor cloakroom and en suite shower room and bathroom.



The Hatchery has been given prior approval by South Norfolk Council to be converted into two new homes with independent access from New Road.

Once complete, Plot 1 would have four bedrooms – including one en suite – as well as a family bathroom, snug and open-plan living space.

The property sits in a plot of around 1.22 acres, offering plenty of opportunity to extend and develop - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The former hatchery, also on the same site, has Class Q Consent for conversion into two homes - Credit: Arnolds Keys

One three-bed and one four-bed home could be created on the site of the former hatchery - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Plot 2 would offer three bedrooms, two of which are en suite, plus a family bathroom, separate cloakroom, utility space and open-plan living area.

The property is available with no onward chain.



For more information, contact Arnolds Keys.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.



