News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Cottage set in an acre of land is up for sale - with permission to develop

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:16 PM May 12, 2022
Pretty white washed end terrace cottage in a leafy setting in Bawburgh, Norfolk, which is for sale

The three-bed terrace cottage comes with planning permission to extend to create a four-bed home - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A three-bed end terrace with permission to extend has come up for sale in Bawburgh – complete with planning to create two further homes in a former hatchery on the same site. 

The plot is listed for sale with Arnolds Keys at a guide price of £525,000 and includes granted planning permission for a two-storey side extension to the existing cottage on New Road.  

Utility space and kitchen in a 3-bed terrace for sale in Bawburgh, Norfolk

Inside the cottage which has permission to extend - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Light and airy kitchen area in a 3-bed terraced cottage for sale in Bawburgh, Norfolk, with permission to extend

The modern kitchen in the three-bed cottage - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Living space in a 3-bed cottage with permission to extend for sale in Bawburgh, Norfolk

Inside the cottage - Credit: Arnolds Keys

With the extension, the property would become a comfortable four-bedroom family home with two reception rooms and an open-plan kitchen, living and dining space. It would also have a utility room, ground-floor cloakroom and en suite shower room and bathroom. 

The Hatchery has been given prior approval by South Norfolk Council to be converted into two new homes with independent access from New Road. 
Once complete, Plot 1 would have four bedrooms – including one en suite – as well as a family bathroom, snug and open-plan living space. 

Land to the side of a 3-bed end terrace for sale in Bawburgh, Norfolk, with planning permission to convert

The property sits in a plot of around 1.22 acres, offering plenty of opportunity to extend and develop - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Former hatchery on land off New Road, Bawburgh, which has permission to convert into two new homes

The former hatchery, also on the same site, has Class Q Consent for conversion into two homes - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Former hatchery on 1.22 acre site off New Road, Bawburgh, which is for sale for £525,000

One three-bed and one four-bed home could be created on the site of the former hatchery - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Plot 2 would offer three bedrooms, two of which are en suite, plus a family bathroom, separate cloakroom, utility space and open-plan living area. 
The property is available with no onward chain. 

For more information, contact Arnolds Keys. 

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.


South Norfolk News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norwich Airport to reopen again

Norwich Airport starts Covid recovery flying to eight new destinations

Derin Clark

person
GP_COLINWOOD_YARMOUTH_MAY22

Norfolk Live News

Body part of man found on beach in Great Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 1800 FRIDAY MARCH 13 Undated handout photo issued by OfficialCharts.com of Paul Heaton

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Music legend puts money behind bar at Norfolk pubs to celebrate birthday

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Maple Road

Norfolk Live News

Man in his 40s dies after west Norfolk industrial accident

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon