'Charming' Victorian cottage that overlooks meadow on sale for £800k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM October 30, 2022
Updated: 9:40 AM October 30, 2022
xxx_01_laneend_dersingham_oct22

The five-bed Victorian cottage is on the market in Dersingham - Credit: Fine & Country

This five-bed period cottage with countryside views is on the market in west Norfolk for £800,000.

Lane End is a "charming" Victorian carrstone and brick house that overlooks a meadow.

It has period features like Georgian-esque symmetry, sash windows and spacious rooms.

xxx_02_laneend_dersingham_oct22

The front reception room has a fireplace and a bay window - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_03_laneend_dersingham_oct22

The back reception room has French doors to the garden - Credit: Fine & Country

The house opens to the front hall. To the right are two reception rooms, both with fireplaces, one with a bay window and the other with doors to the garden.

To the left is the dining room and an office, both with a fireplace and one with a bay window. To the back is the kitchen diner

xxx_04_laneend_dersingham_oct22

The dining room has a feature fireplace and a ceiling rose - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_05_laneend_dersingham_oct22

The kitchen has a range cooker and Belfast sink - Credit: Fine & Country

Upstairs there is the family bathroom and five bedrooms, one with an en suite.

The outbuilding has six storage rooms as well as a double garage.

xxx_06_laneend_dersingham_oct22

One of the upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_07_laneend_dersingham_oct22

One of the five bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Fine & Country

The house is in a corner plot of 0.25 acres accessed by a gated entrance with formal gardens.

Lane End is in Dersingham, a west Norfolk village near Snettisham beach just nine miles from King's Lynn and 40 from Norwich.

xxx_08_laneend_dersingham_oct22

One of the upstairs bathrooms - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_09_laneend_dersingham_oct22

The house has a wrap-around patio - Credit: Fine & Country

PROPERTY FACTS

Sugar Lane, Dersingham

xxx_10_laneend_dersingham_oct22

The garden overlooks a nearby meadow - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_11_laneend_dersingham_oct22

The garden has a summer house and mature shrubs - Credit: Fine & Country

Guide price: £800,000

Fine and Country, 01485 777777, www.fineandcountry.co.uk

