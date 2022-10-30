'Charming' Victorian cottage that overlooks meadow on sale for £800k

The five-bed Victorian cottage is on the market in Dersingham - Credit: Fine & Country

This five-bed period cottage with countryside views is on the market in west Norfolk for £800,000.

Lane End is a "charming" Victorian carrstone and brick house that overlooks a meadow.

It has period features like Georgian-esque symmetry, sash windows and spacious rooms.

The front reception room has a fireplace and a bay window

The back reception room has French doors to the garden

The house opens to the front hall. To the right are two reception rooms, both with fireplaces, one with a bay window and the other with doors to the garden.

To the left is the dining room and an office, both with a fireplace and one with a bay window. To the back is the kitchen diner

The dining room has a feature fireplace and a ceiling rose

The kitchen has a range cooker and Belfast sink

Upstairs there is the family bathroom and five bedrooms, one with an en suite.

The outbuilding has six storage rooms as well as a double garage.

One of the upstairs bedrooms

One of the five bedrooms upstairs

The house is in a corner plot of 0.25 acres accessed by a gated entrance with formal gardens.

Lane End is in Dersingham, a west Norfolk village near Snettisham beach just nine miles from King's Lynn and 40 from Norwich.

One of the upstairs bathrooms

The house has a wrap-around patio

PROPERTY FACTS

Sugar Lane, Dersingham

The garden overlooks a nearby meadow

The garden has a summer house and mature shrubs

Guide price: £800,000

Fine and Country, 01485 777777, www.fineandcountry.co.uk