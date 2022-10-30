'Charming' Victorian cottage that overlooks meadow on sale for £800k
- Credit: Fine & Country
This five-bed period cottage with countryside views is on the market in west Norfolk for £800,000.
Lane End is a "charming" Victorian carrstone and brick house that overlooks a meadow.
It has period features like Georgian-esque symmetry, sash windows and spacious rooms.
The house opens to the front hall. To the right are two reception rooms, both with fireplaces, one with a bay window and the other with doors to the garden.
To the left is the dining room and an office, both with a fireplace and one with a bay window. To the back is the kitchen diner
Upstairs there is the family bathroom and five bedrooms, one with an en suite.
The outbuilding has six storage rooms as well as a double garage.
The house is in a corner plot of 0.25 acres accessed by a gated entrance with formal gardens.
Lane End is in Dersingham, a west Norfolk village near Snettisham beach just nine miles from King's Lynn and 40 from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Sugar Lane, Dersingham
Guide price: £800,000
Fine and Country, 01485 777777, www.fineandcountry.co.uk