Derelict gardener's lodge in 'movie location' setting for sale

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:11 AM June 29, 2021   
gardener's lodge Rackheath Norfolk

This gardener's lodge in a stunning setting is for sale at auction. - Credit: Auction House

A lodge once lived in by the gardener at a mansion in grounds including one of the prettiest bridges of Norfolk is for sale.

Gardener's lodge Norfolk

Inside the gardener's lodge - Credit: Auction House

But the house hidden away from view in three acres of walled Victorian kitchen gardens with woodland and a lake - and in need of full renovation - costs £400,000.

Gardener's lodge Norfolk

Inside the gardener's lodge - Credit: Auction House

The lodge was once part of Rackheath Hall built in the 17th century for the High Sheriff of Norwich. It burned down and a new one was built in 1830 which stands today and was converted into apartments in 2003.

Owned by the same family since the mid 1950s, the sale of the lodge by auction is described by a 'spectacular opportunity' by the agents.

Gardener's lodge Norfolk

The gardener's lodge - Credit: Auction House

Bryan Baxter, auctioneer, Auction House, selling the lodge next month, said: "This is a unique opportunity to acquire a former gardener's lodge which was once part of Rackheath Hall.

You may also want to watch:

"This tranquil spot offers so much potential. The rambling gardens extend to approximately three acres with a number of outbuildings scattered within.

"Lying dormant is the large walled Victorian kitchen garden with the remains of once large greenhouses. Also within the gardens is a small lake which is partially owned with the hall but includes the Grade II listed bridge, which has been used as a setting for a number of romantic films."

Gardener's lodge Norfolk

The stunning setting - Credit: Auction House

The lodge offers three bedrooms, two reception rooms, a kitchen, scullery, pantry and bathroom.

It goes under the hammer in a livestream auction on Wednesday July 28.

History of Rackheath Hall

Norfolk Society Awards, Rackheath Hall.

Rackheath Hall. - Credit: Archant

Rackheath Hall  is a stunning Grade II listed building set within its own parkland grounds. The original hall dates back to the 1600s and was built by Sir Thomas Pettus, High Sheriff of Norfolk, a prominent Royalist and the first of the Pettus baronets. This older hall sadly burnt down and was rebuilt in 1830 as a private residence for the Stracey family before being converted into six homes back in 2003. 

Norfolk

