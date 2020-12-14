Published: 11:37 AM December 14, 2020

Happisburgh Hall sold for £718,500, well above its auction guide price of £600,000. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia raised nearly £6m from its seventh and final collective auction of the year on Tuesday, December 8.

The company offered 56 lots, with 43 finding buyers, giving a 77pc success rate.



The auction had 243 registered bidders with 169 internet bidders, 58 telephone bidders and 16 proxy bidders. On the day 1,059 people watched the auction live on the Auction House website.



Robert Hurst, chartered surveyor and auction manager, said: “It has been an excellent year at Auction House and we have finished it with another event with nearly £6 million raised.

"The largest lot of the day was Happisburgh Hall, an elegant six-bedroom period property with enormous character and appeal set in an acre of grounds. Now requiring modernisation, it generated great interest and sold for £718,500 – well above its guide of £600,000.



“There is no doubt that buoyancy has returned to the auction sector. A new urgency is now evident, as more private buyers seek to purchase with the benefits of the current stamp duty holiday. Bidding has been enthusiastic with strong prices being achieved on a wide variety of popular lots.

“Our Covid-secure procedures are working well and our remote bidding systems are proving very effective and increasingly popular. Right now, there is a rush to get property sold before the Christmas/New Year, which is why our December auction was so large.”

A listed three-storey town centre commercial premises let to a hairdressers and beauty salon producing £10,080 pa on Quebec Street in Dereham sold for £161,000. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A mixture of lots went under the hammer in Auction House East Anglia’s December auction, including:

Over two acres of amenity land off Hall Road in Martham sold to a telephone bidder on a gas platform in the North Sea for £89,000.

On behalf of a housing association, a two-bedroom town house requiring updating on Dereham Road in New Costessey sold for £140,000.

A three-bedroom terrace house requiring improvement on Old Palace Road in Norwich sold for £153,000.

A vacant ground floor studio flat on Yarmouth Road in Norwich sold for £72,000. A one-bedroom flat above requiring updating sold for £82,500 to the same buyer.

A three-bedroom mid-terrace house producing rental income of £700pcm (£8,400 pa) on Methuen Avenue in Gaywood, King’s Lynn sold for £151,000 to a proxy bidder.

A three-bedroom detached house requiring modernisation on Station Road in Hockwold near Thetford sold for £120,000.

A three-bedroom detached cottage requiring refurbishment set in a quarter of an acre plot off Fakenham Road in Morton On The Hill sold for £180,000 to a telephone bidder from Guernsey.

A single building plot for a detached dwelling behind the Market Place in Dereham sold for £40,500.

A listed three-storey town centre commercial premises let to a hairdressers and beauty salon producing £10,080 pa on Quebec Street in Dereham sold for £161,000.

A detached five-bedroom property on a half acre plot requiring improvement off Commercial Road in Dereham sold for £395,000.

A two-bedroom Victorian terraced cottage requiring full modernisation off High Street in Tuddenham, near Ipswich, sold for £130,000. A one-bedroom terraced cottage on the same street sold for £120,500.

A modern four-bedroom detached house in good decorative order on Main Road in Weeting sold for £221,000.

A single-storey commercial investment comprising a let opticians producing £4,500 pa on Old Road in Acle sold for £67,000 to an internet bidder.

A mixed-use property comprising a house, shop and warehouse building off Mill Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £142,000.

A one-acre parcel of grazing land with River Waveney frontage off Ling Road in Palgrave sold for £24,000.

Auction House East Anglia’s first auction of the new year is on Wednesday, February 10, with a closing date for entries in the middle of January. If you have land or property that needs to be sold, call 01603 505100 for free impartial advice.