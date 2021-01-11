Property developer partners with RSPB to create nature-friendly housing

Published: 1:05 PM January 11, 2021

UK property developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes, which has sites in Norfolk and Suffolk, has teamed up with wildlife charity RSPB to help make new housing more nature-friendly.

By 2023 the developer, which has sites in Watton, Horsford and Cringleford in Norfolk and in Red Lodge and Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, will prioritise wildlife on all of its new developments by creating dedicated space for local biodiversity conservation, installing a range of wildlife-friendly features and following RSPB expert advice.



Beyond 2023 the goal is to have at least 10pc more wildlife habitats in and around developments, delivering a clear biodiversity net gain across the country.

Within two years every new development will be provided with the guidance and tools to include wildlife-friendly features into its public open spaces, including plans to create climate-resilient landscapes. More trees will also be planted each year and it is transitioning to become peat free.



Every new show home garden will also follow strict RSPB guidance, prioritising wildlife through specialist planting and landscaping, with at least 50pc of the gardens to receive special RSPB commendations.



Many of the new developments will also feature more hedgehog highways and swift nesting sites.



Back in 2018, parent company Barratt Developments became the first housebuilder to target 10 cities around the country with swift nesting bricks developed with the RSPB. Having already installed hundreds of the swift bricks now its goal is to install several thousand around the country.

As part of the ongoing partnership, Barratt Developments is also investing £1m into an exciting new project with the RSPB to support people to help nature to thrive - whether this is in their gardens, on their balconies or in their communal greenspaces.



Launching in spring this year, Nature on Your Doorstep will deliver the resources, connections and inspiration that will empower people to create their own havens for wildlife where they live.



The project will focus on the development of digital resources and an online community that brings people together to share their stories, tips and advice on the best ways to look after nature near them.

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt Developments, said: “As the country’s leading national sustainable housebuilder looking after nature is integral to the work that we continuously do through our partnership with RSPB.

"This is why we are committing to boosting wildlife and building nature-friendly developments. And, through the exciting new £1m project with the RSPB, we look forward to developing new digital resources that will connect and inspire homeowners to help nature on their doorstep.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties is currently building new properties in Norfolk at Wayland Fields in Watton, Kingfisher Meadow in Horsford, Cringleford Heights in Cringleford and Woodland Heath in Sprowston. Its Suffolk developments include Hunter’s Chase in Red Lodge and Marham Park in Bury St Edmunds.

For more information, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8488 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8489.