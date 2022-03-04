News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four ways to make the most of moving to a new home

Logo Icon

Annette Hurst

Published: 5:09 PM March 4, 2022
Woman Wearing Sweats Relaxing Near Home Sweet Home Welcome Mat, Moving Boxes and Plant.

Buying a new build home can have excellent benefits - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

For those looking to focus on hunting for a new home during the warmer months ahead, we have put together some useful tips on how house hunters can make an easy hassle-free move.

Many of us have spent the past couple of years reflecting on our current homes – not just our living spaces and layouts, but also the local area – perhaps we are now prepared to do a longer commute now that hybrid working is an option.

Buying a brand new home has plenty of excellent benefits including schemes available to help make moving quicker and energy efficiency, as new homes are cheaper to run. We have a selection of beautifully crafted homes available to reserve this spring, and there are multiple benefits to note when considering our new build homes.

House for sale and letting signs, blank for your design

David Wilson Homes' movemaker scheme can even help to arrange the sale of your existing house - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

1 Making your move easier
For property seekers looking for a hassle-free move, there are schemes available to ensure a much easier process. Buyers at our developments can take advantage of the Movemaker scheme; an assisted move scheme where we can help to arrange the sale of your existing home and even pay your estate agent fees.

For homebuyers who live in and around Norwich, we are hosting an event at our Woodland Heath development in Rackheath on Saturday, March 12 from 10am-5.30pm, to inform local people about the benefits of using the scheme. We are encouraging any property seekers who are interested in making the most of their move to get in touch with our sales team to book an appointment.

Piggy bank cash working out finances to buy new home in kitchen of a house

The Government-backed Help to Buy scheme can be used on some DWH properties - and could mean owning your home with a smaller deposit - Credit: Getty Images

2 Achieving a home with a smaller deposit
The Government-backed Help to Buy scheme is also available on selected home at our developments. The scheme allows first time buyers to purchase a new build home with a 5% deposit and a 75% mortgage, with the remaining 20% being provided in the form of an equity loan which is interest-free for the first five years of homeownership.

Our sales advisers can help those wishing to buy their first home to find out more about how they can benefit from the scheme. Homes which cost less than £407,400 at our developments in Norfolk are available to purchase under the scheme.

Energy efficiency mobile app on screen. Ecology, eco house concept

New-build homes are designed with greater energy efficiency in mind - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3 Energy-saving qualities
Throughout the winter months this year we have seen just how important it is to ensure your home is energy efficient to save money and help the environment.

Energy bills are steadily increasing, but you can rest assured knowing new build homes are designed using the latest methods as standard. These include highly thermally efficient insulation and argon filled double-glazing, which allows the heat from the sun in whilst minimizing heat loss.

A David Wilson home is 65% more energy efficient than an older house with modern day improvements, meaning you can enjoy a cheaper and greener property.

Couple viewing a home interior with an estate agent

After reserving your property you will be paired up with a DWH sales adviser - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4 A 'personal assistant' experience is available
Upon reserving, you can enjoy a one-to-one experience with an experienced sales adviser, where they guide you throughout the moving process, if you are buying ahead you can choose from our expressions range and receive regular updates on your new home.

We strive to assure our customers feel valued and provide a five star experience from the very beginning.

In Norfolk, we are building new homes at developments at Kingfisher Meadow in Horsford, Cringleford Heights in Cringleford and Woodland Heath in Rackheath.

For more information on the developments and events taking place at Woodland Heath, call the sales team on 033 3355 8489 or visit www.dwh.co.uk.

