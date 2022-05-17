Take a look as former Norwich City footballer tours site of 15 new homes

A CGI of the new homes at The Granaries in Wymondham, built by Harlingwood Homes and up for sale with Pymm & Co - Credit: Pymm & Co

Reservations are now being taken for a two-bedroom penthouse apartment in Wymondham - which a former NCFC player says is part of a "luxury" new development of just 15 homes.

In a new video of The Granaries, former footballer Darren Eadie tours the site as part of his collaboration with city estate agent Pymm & Co.

The two-bedroom home comes with parking and is listed for sale with Pymm & Co for £275,000.

It is constructed by local developer Harlingwood Homes and includes an en suite to the master, as well as a family bathroom and open-plan living space.

The kitchen area is well-fitted with a range of integrated appliances, the bathrooms are fully tiled with vanity sink units and the whole apartment is double-glazed, contributing to high levels of energy efficiency.



In terms of location, the property offers the best of both worlds; it’s close enough to enjoy the surrounding countryside of Wymondham and Hethersett, as well as convenient access by rail and road, with Wymondham train station and the A11 nearby.

PROPERTY FACTS

Granary Close, Wymondham

Price: £275,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 305805

www.pymmand.co.uk

