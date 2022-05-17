News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Take a look as former Norwich City footballer tours site of 15 new homes

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:29 AM May 17, 2022
Updated: 11:37 AM May 17, 2022
A CGI of the new homes at The Granaries in Wymondham, built by Harlingwood Homes and up for sale with Pymm & Co

A CGI of the new homes at The Granaries in Wymondham, built by Harlingwood Homes and up for sale with Pymm & Co - Credit: Pymm & Co

Reservations are now being taken for a two-bedroom penthouse apartment in Wymondham - which a former NCFC player says is part of a "luxury" new development of just 15 homes.

In a new video of The Granaries, former footballer Darren Eadie tours the site as part of his collaboration with city estate agent Pymm & Co.

The two-bedroom home comes with parking and is listed for sale with Pymm & Co for £275,000.

It is constructed by local developer Harlingwood Homes and includes an en suite to the master, as well as a family bathroom and open-plan living space.  

Modern fitted kitchen in a penthouse for sale at The Granaries, Wymondham

Inside one of the modern fitted kitchens - Credit: Pymm & Co

The kitchen area is well-fitted with a range of integrated appliances, the bathrooms are fully tiled with vanity sink units and the whole apartment is double-glazed, contributing to high levels of energy efficiency.

In terms of location, the property offers the best of both worlds; it’s close enough to enjoy the surrounding countryside of Wymondham and Hethersett, as well as convenient access by rail and road, with Wymondham train station and the A11 nearby. 

Contemporary bathroom in a new home at The Granaries, Wymondham

Inside one of the new contemporary bathrooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Granary Close, Wymondham
Price: £275,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 305805
www.pymmand.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Wymondham News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Bar 1 in Gorleston used for Heroes and Villains film

Seaside bar taken over for three weeks by Hollywood crew shooting film

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Forest Retail Park in Thetford was the check point for the multi-agency day of action

Norfolk Live News

Police stop 85 vehicles in one day amid safety crackdown

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Lookout at Holkham Estate park. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Seven beach walks with a cafe pit stop to try in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon