News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Is this the prettiest period cottage to rent in north Norfolk?

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:00 PM November 18, 2021
Brick and flint cottage in Swanton Abbott, Norfolk, which is available to rent

Dairy Farm Cottage, Swanton Abbott, is available to rent for £1,550 per month - Credit: Fine & Country

Wooden floors, exposed beams and an Aga in the kitchen - it's exactly what you want when you make a move to the country, and this three-bedroom period cottage, available to rent for £1,550 per month, offers exactly that.

Dairy Farm Cottage on Black Horse Road in Swanton Abbott combines charming period features with plenty of living space, as well as a lovely rural location and large gardens.

The property has oil-fired central heating installed throughout and offers three good-sized bedrooms plus a large family bathroom with a roll-top bath.

Charming country-style kitchen with blue Aga in a 3-bed home for rent in Swanton Abbott, Norfolk

The country-style kitchen includes an Aga - Credit: Fine & Country

Large reception room in a 3-bed period cottage in Swanton Abbott, Norfolk, which is available to rent

Inside the reception room, which features exposed wooden beams and wood floors - Credit: Fine & Country

Large bedroom with sloping ceilings in a 3-bed cottage for rent in Swanton Abbott

The cottage is full of charming features, including wooden floors - Credit: Fine & Country

Large family bathroom with roll-top bath in a 3-bed period cottage for rent in Swanton Abbott, Norfolk

Inside the family bathroom, which has a roll-top bath - Credit: Fine & Country

There is an Aga in the country-style kitchen and a large inglenook fireplace in the drawing room - as well as a former bread oven and lots of exposed beams. There is also a separate family room and a useful utility room.

Outside, Dairy Farm Cottage is surrounded by large gardens and has ample off-road parking.

There is also the added benefit of a barn for storage, and water is included in the monthly rent.

Reception room with bright red painted walls in this 3-bed cottage for rent in Swanton Abbott, Norfolk

The cottage is full of period details - Credit: Fine & Country

Pretty brick three-bedroom cottage in Swanton Abbott, Norfolk, which is available to rent for £1,550 per month

The cottage comes with off-road parking - Credit: Fine & Country

View through tree-lined driveway, close to a three-bed cottage to rent in Swanton Abbott, Norfolk

The property enjoys a lovely rural location - Credit: Fine & Country

Pretty flint and brick cottage which is for rent in Swanton Abbott, Norfolk

The property includes access to a barn for storage and large gardens - Credit: Fine & Country

Contact Fine & Country for more information.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tribute paid to father-of-three who died near his home aged 36
  2. 2 £130,000 owed to council by coffee shop and fashion chain is written off
  3. 3 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  1. 4 Mum's three-year battle with trust over daughter's forest attendance
  2. 5 Norfolk man, 65, jailed for child sex and indecent images offences
  3. 6 Watch: Moment man points imitation gun at police
  4. 7 WATCH: Moment stunned people smuggler arrested by police
  5. 8 Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van
  6. 9 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away
  7. 10 Fighter jets to fly over Norfolk in tribute to fallen servicemen
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Henry Golding who has been jailed after admitting a sexual assault and indecent images offences.

Former Norfolk teacher jailed after sex assault on pupil

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn Roundabout July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Thickthorn roundabout hearing over in 15 minutes - after nobody turns up

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The car park at Salhouse Broad, pictured in August 2021

Plan to expand car park at beauty spot

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Suffolk Constabulary

Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon