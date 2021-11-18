Is this the prettiest period cottage to rent in north Norfolk?
- Credit: Fine & Country
Wooden floors, exposed beams and an Aga in the kitchen - it's exactly what you want when you make a move to the country, and this three-bedroom period cottage, available to rent for £1,550 per month, offers exactly that.
Dairy Farm Cottage on Black Horse Road in Swanton Abbott combines charming period features with plenty of living space, as well as a lovely rural location and large gardens.
The property has oil-fired central heating installed throughout and offers three good-sized bedrooms plus a large family bathroom with a roll-top bath.
There is an Aga in the country-style kitchen and a large inglenook fireplace in the drawing room - as well as a former bread oven and lots of exposed beams. There is also a separate family room and a useful utility room.
Outside, Dairy Farm Cottage is surrounded by large gardens and has ample off-road parking.
There is also the added benefit of a barn for storage, and water is included in the monthly rent.
Contact Fine & Country for more information.
