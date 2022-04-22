News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three-bed cottage that's a 'gardener's dream' is up for rent near Aylsham

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:45 PM April 22, 2022
Pretty detached 3-bedroom cottage in Skeyton, near Aylsham, which is available to rent for £1,600

This three-bedroom cottage in Skeyton, near Aylsham, is available to rent for £1,600 a month

A charming three-bed cottage has come up for rent in Skeyton, near Aylsham, for £1,600 a month - and it offers a real taste of country life.

Lettings agents Sowerbys say that the property, known as Dairy Farm Cottage, is surrounded by "picturesque Norfolk countryside, offering peace and tranquility in abundance."

It is available, unfurnished, from the beginning of May on an initial 12-month tenancy.

Rustic country-style kitchen breakfast room with an AGA in a 3-bed cottage to rent in Skeyton near Aylsham

The country-style kitchen/breakfast room

Reception room with bright red walls and a tiled floor in a 3-bed cottage to rent in Skeyton near Aylsham

Inside one of the reception rooms

Large sitting room with exposed beams, wood floors and an open fire in a 3-bed cottage to rent in Skeyton, Norfolk

The sitting room has an open fireplace and exposed beams

Accommodation includes a traditional country-style kitchen kitchen/breakfast room, complete with an AGA and dishwasher, utility room and two reception rooms - including the sitting room which has an open fireplace and offers uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside.

The second reception room could be used as a formal dining room or as a good-sized study.

Both reception rooms have staircases leading up to the first floor, where there are three good-sized double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The bathroom is currently being renovated and, once finished, will feature a bath and a separate shower cubicle, as well as a wash basin and WC.

Family bathroom with wood floors and roll-top bath in a 3-bed cottage to rent in Skeyton near Aylsham

The family bathroom

Shingle parking area for up to six vehicles outside Dairy Farm Cottage in Skeyton, near Aylsham, which is available to rent

There is a shingle parking area for up to six vehicles

Norfolk field views from a 3-bed cottage up for rent in Skeyton, near Aylsham, for £1,600

The property is surrounded by picturesque countryside

Sowerbys describe the gardens around Dairy Farm Cottage as a "real gardener's dream". They are mostly laid to lawn with mature plants and trees and there is a gravel driveway leading to the front of the cottage, offering ample parking for up to six vehicles.

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

