Three-bed cottage that's a 'gardener's dream' is up for rent near Aylsham

A charming three-bed cottage has come up for rent in Skeyton, near Aylsham, for £1,600 a month - and it offers a real taste of country life.

Lettings agents Sowerbys say that the property, known as Dairy Farm Cottage, is surrounded by "picturesque Norfolk countryside, offering peace and tranquility in abundance."

It is available, unfurnished, from the beginning of May on an initial 12-month tenancy.

Accommodation includes a traditional country-style kitchen kitchen/breakfast room, complete with an AGA and dishwasher, utility room and two reception rooms - including the sitting room which has an open fireplace and offers uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside.

The second reception room could be used as a formal dining room or as a good-sized study.

Both reception rooms have staircases leading up to the first floor, where there are three good-sized double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The bathroom is currently being renovated and, once finished, will feature a bath and a separate shower cubicle, as well as a wash basin and WC.

Sowerbys describe the gardens around Dairy Farm Cottage as a "real gardener's dream". They are mostly laid to lawn with mature plants and trees and there is a gravel driveway leading to the front of the cottage, offering ample parking for up to six vehicles.



For more information, contact Sowerbys.

