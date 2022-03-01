Couple hoping to open north Norfolk holiday let on Escape to the Country

The first property the couple saw was in Holt, north Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

A midlands couple looking to relocate appeared on one of the latest episodes of the BBC's Escape to the Country.

Jo, who worked as a PA, and Peter, a retired area manager, were looking to move to north Norfolk to escape their 9-5 lives.

The couple, who previously lived in Bedfordshire, expressed an interest in starting a new business running luxury holiday lets.

With their eldest daughter starting university, they were hoping to move before their younger daughter started her GCSEs.

Their budget was £700,000 and the pair were looking for a detached property 30 minutes from the coast with three beds and an acre of land.

The first property was 10 mins from Holt - a collection of Norfolk flint outbuildings with a three-bed bungalow on the market for £700,000.

The property, which backs onto fields, has been converted from barns with the bungalow built to fit with the outbuildings.

The second property was in Stratton Strawless - a bungalow with a modern interior and a large sunroom overlooking the garden on the market for £625,000.

It offered less ambitious holiday let opportunities but there was a stable in the garden which the couple could convert. The garden of one acre has views of a nature reserve.

According to data from the Office of National Statistics, more than 5,000 households moved into north Norfolk from June 2019 to June 2020. The average cost of a detached house in north Norfolk was £405,513 as of May 2021, about £15,000 more than the national average.

The final property was in Magdalen, west Norfolk - the Victorian home was previously run as a bed and breakfast and had mre than an acre of land. It was on the market for £600,000.

The home had four bedrooms, two reception rooms and a sunroom. The downstairs bedroom was suggested as a let as was the orchard for glamping.

While the couple thought about their decision, host Jules Hudson learnt how to dress a crab in Wells.

Jo and Peter told Jules that their favourite property was the mystery house, which they said they wanted to look into further.

The two later found a property in Broadland.