Couple explores Norfolk homes in Escape to the Country

Two self-proclaimed 'Norfolk novices' ventured to the county to do some house hunting in the latest episode of the BBC's Escape to the Country.

Lee, who is in financial services, and Dominic, an opera singer and teacher, said they were looking for "a lifestyle change, somewhere we can sit back and smell the roses".

The couple, who previously lived in South Woodford in London, were looking to find a house with space to hold small concerts and a garden big enough to keep a couple of pigs.

Their budget was £700,000 and the pair were looking for a period property with four beds, two reception rooms, and a performance space in at least half an acre of land.

The first property was a converted Victorian barn in New Buckenham for £700,000. The home had four bedrooms, contemporary design and 'far-reaching views'.

The second property was just metres from the first, from the same developers and not yet on sale. Host Alistair Appleton explained that this was because properties in Norfolk often sell even before going on the market.

The white-washed farmhouse had a large garden, two reception rooms and four bedrooms, though it was unfinished. It was on the market for £675,000.

The mystery house was located in Fleggburgh. The Grade II Georgian home built from Norfolk brick with a pantile roof. The small terrace overlooked the lawn, with mature trees and a greenhouse within the third of an acre lot.

The five-bed had four reception rooms and was on the market for £700,000. The couple called the property 'exactly what they were looking for'.

The couple ended the episode 'inspired', but deciding to go away to rethink their wishlist.

"It's thrown a spanner in the works but it's pushing us to think outside our box," said Dominic.

"We're certainly going to get the details of the mystery house and investigate that."

The episode also showcased King's Lynn, PACT Animal Sanctuary and Norfolk-based influencer Paula Sutton.

Mrs Sutton, who is originally from London and previously worked as a fashion editor, has 500,000 followers on Instagram and lives in a Georgian home in rural Norfolk.