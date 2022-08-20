Couple restore old mill using century-old fantail discovered underground

The owners of The Old Mill in Hindringham, near Binham, have enlisted the help of local builders to help restore it and are now welcoming guests - Credit: Sowerbys Holiday Cottages

A couple who bought an old mill in Norfolk as their family holiday home have restored it using parts of its original fantail found buried underground - and now guests can stay in it too.

In 2004, Kate Chadwick and her husband were reading the Eastern Daily Press when they found an advertisement for a mill for sale in north Norfolk.



They used to holiday nearby so knew the area well, she says. “We went to go and see it and fell in love with it – and the grounds and the countryside.”



The mill near Binham – known as Hindringham Lower Green tower mill and now as the Old Mill – was originally part of a farm and built in 1844 to replace a postmill on the same site.



In its heyday, it was five storeys tall and built of red brick, with a Norfolk boat-shaped cap on the top and double-shuttered sails which powered three pairs of millstones – the largest which stretched to five feet across.

Kate Chadwick and her husband first spotted the property for sale in the Eastern Daily Press newspaper, which encouraged them to view it - Credit: Sowerbys Holiday Cottages

According to norfolkmills.co.uk, other machinery on the site included a flour mill and sifter, and by 1862 a bakehouse had also been installed. It operated from the site alongside a 10hp steam engine, which helped to power it after the mill was badly damaged by a gale – or a ‘hurricane’ as some local records described it.



Over the years the mill was worked by several tenant millers and bakers before being bought by the Gunthorpe Estate in 1878. It ceased working completely in 1908, and in 1920 it was sold again – this time at an auction by Salter, Simpson & Sons, which took place at the Royal Hotel in Norwich.

But by the mid-1930s the mill, like so many others across Norfolk, had become almost derelict. That was until a London architect called Mr Forrest bought it and converted it into a holiday home – which is how it was when Kate came to buy it.

The Old Mill as it looked during the renovation - Credit: Kate Chadwick

“It had been used as a holiday home for many years after being lovingly restored in the late 1960s,” Kate explains. “ Mr Forrest had renovated it himself and used it as a family holiday place. Before that, it was used as a barn – without a roof or any floors.”



By the time Kate viewed it, it did have floors, as well as a huge spiral staircase which led all the way to the top. “64 steps!” she says. “It was quite a work out.”



Kate used the mill and cottage as a holiday home before deciding, in 2015, to renovate it. “When we bought it, it was lovely, but it only had storage heaters, so it needed a bit of a revamp. We did a complete overhaul: new roof, windows, central heating, rewiring – the works!”

The living space in The Old Mill, which features exposed and circular brick walls and a spiral staircase leading up - Credit: Sowerbys Holiday Cottages

They enlisted the help of local experts, architect James Henman, based in Fakenham, and builders Michael and Daryl from Buntings & Sons. “They were just brilliant,” Kate says. “Michael and Daryl had previously renovated Cley Windmill and Weybourne Mill”.



As part of the works, they decided to add a modern extension, to create more usable lateral space, and put a new kitchen in on the first floor, to enjoy the “wonderful” views.



They chose period paints for the roof and the windows, in keeping with its Grade II listing, but perhaps the biggest surprise was what they found buried in the grounds.

Parts of the mill's original fantail were found buried underground and used to create a new one - Credit: Kate Chadwick

“When Buntings dug the foundations for the new extension, Daryl miraculously found the fantail, which had been buried underground for over 100 years,” says Kate. “They managed to salvage some parts from it and make a new one, which was just amazing.”



Along with the fantail they also discovered some millstones, which are now placed beside the old front door.



Kate says that future-proofing the building was also important, and as part of the work they installed ground source heating. “It was important to us to be as energy-efficient and self-sufficient as possible,” she says.

A new but sympathetic extension has created more lateral living space and made the most of the views - Credit: Sowerbys Holiday Cottages

“Our builders and our architect were keen to do that as well. We thought if we were going to go through this process, we needed to do that as well, and the ground source heating is brilliant because we’ve got underfloor heating, so it’s comfortable, year-round.”



The mill looks very different now to how it did even twenty years ago, with the tower joined to a modern extension, to maximise the space. But it still offers a real sense of its history and place, featuring circular rooms, lots of exposed brick and big windows, which make you feel a part of the countryside.



Recently, Kate decided to let it out to others as a holiday home.

Inside one of the double bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys Holiday Cottages

There are two bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor, plus a good-sized sitting room which also doubles as a cinema room. It is circular in shape, featuring exposed brick walls and shutters for all the windows, plus a large screen and projector.



On the first floor there is a modern and open-plan kitchen and dining area, which offers breathtaking views across the countryside and has large glazed doors which can be opened to bring the outside in.



A few steps lead across into the original mill, featuring another circular sitting room with exposed brick and flint walls, tastefully furnished in a mid-century style. It has two sofas, occasional chairs, a piano and a lovely spiral staircase which makes a great focal point.

The modern yet quirky bathroom with its curved walls and a roll-top tub - Credit: Sowerbys Holiday Cottages

The second floor is home to a unique circular bedroom with a king-size bed, and in the bathroom above there is a free-standing claw-foot bath.



For safety reasons, the fourth floor is now the highest you can reach in the mill, and has been made into a unique bedroom with white-washed walls and twin beds.



As well as the mill itself, guests can also enjoy a stay in the luxurious single-storey cottage, which is available to rent only with the mill, and includes an open-plan living area, well-equipped kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The open-plan living space in the single-storey cottage, which overlooks the mill - Credit: Sowerbys Holiday Cottages

