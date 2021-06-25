Cottage on working Norfolk farm available to rent after makeover

Published: 3:35 PM June 25, 2021

This three-bedroom cottage in Bradenham is available to rent for £1,100 per month - Credit: Sowerbys

A three-bedroom cottage with views overlooking open farmland has become available to rent in Bradenham.



The semi-detached property is available with Sowerbys for £1,100 a month, and is situated on a working farm in a nice village location with easy access to Dereham, Swaffham and the A47.



The property has been recently painted on the outside, as well as a new roof and gutters installed, and the inside has been decorated with neutral colours and comes unfurnished, allowing new tenants to make the space their own.

Inside the kitchen at this three-bedroom property in Bradenham, which is available to rent - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside, there is a spacious entrance hallway and two reception rooms which each enjoy south-facing views over the garden. The second reception room offers a number of uses, and could be perfect as an office or study or as a separate dining room.



The kitchen is well-fitted with space for an electric cooker, tall fridge/freezer and plumbing for a dishwasher, while the back hall leads to a useful utility room and further storage space.



The first floor landing is accessed by stairs in the hallway and leads to two large south-facing double bedrooms. Both benefit from stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

Inside the family bathroom at this three-bedroom cottage in Bradenham, which is available to rent - Credit: Sowerbys

The third bedroom is a good-sized single, and all of the rooms are served by a family bathroom featuring a heated towel rail, wash basin and bath with newly fitted shower over.



Outside, the garden has been recently renovated and faces both south and north. It is mainly laid to lawn with newly planted raised beds and a paved patio area, which enjoys all day sunshine.



There is also a timber garden shed for further storage, a separate en-block garage and a driveway offering space for one vehicle.

The property is available now on a long-term let with a deposit of £1,269.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01362 536024.



